Hammersley sparkles as Tipp champs too strong for Cashel

Former county star Timmy Hammersley scored 1-16 for Clonoulty-Rossmore as the county and West Tipp champions had a comfortable win over newly promoted Cashel King Cormacs, 1-27 to 0-16, in the West Tipperary SHC at Dundrum.

Clonoulty made all the running and led at half-time 0-14 to 0-10.

Cashel stayed with them to the three-quarters stage but then Clonoulty piled on the scores with Hammersley getting their goal just before the finish.

Clonoulty will meet Éire Óg Anacarty in their next game.

County under-21 star Brian McGrath was back in action after injury for Loughmore-Castleiney and scored three points from frees as the holders saw off the challenge of Holycross-Ballycahill with a 1-18 to 0-17 win in the Mid SHC first round at The Ragg.

County footballer Liam McGrath’s goal for Loughmore after 21 minutes helped them to a 1-9 to 0-4 lead but Holycross, with Darragh Woods very accurate from frees, outscored them five points to one in the closing minutes of the half to be only 0-9 to 1-10 adrift at the break.

After 39 minutes Holycross were level, 0-13 to 1-10, but Loughmore kept their cool, with John McGrath accurate from frees to qualify for the quarter-final against Moycarkey-Borris.

There was an intriquing clash of county colleagues Noel McGrath for Loughmore and Cathal Barrett for Holycross, both operating at midfield, with honours even over the hour.

Darragh Woods scored 13 points for Holycross, 11 from frees with John McGrath notching nine for Loughmore, seven from frees.

Eamon Tuohy’s first-half goal was decisive as Ballingarry defeated St Mary’s in the South SHC quarter-final at Monroe.

It gave his side an interval lead of 1-9 to 0-9 and while St Mary’s pressed hard in the second half, Ballingarry hung on for a win and a semi-final place against Mullinahone.