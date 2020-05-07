News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Groundbreaking Offaly hurler Paddy Molloy dies

By Stephen Barry
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 02:43 PM

Groundbreaking Offaly hurler Paddy Molloy dies
Paddy Molloy. Photos courtesy of Offaly GAA

Paddy Molloy, one of Offaly’s greatest ever hurlers, has died.

Born in 1934, he made his debut as a goalkeeper in 1955, before advancing through each line of the field in a 16-year inter-county career.

It wasn’t until his final years with Offaly that they began to compete for Leinster honours, beating Wexford on the way to the 1969 Leinster final, where they lost to eventual All-Ireland champions Kilkenny by a point. He scored 8-15 in three games that year, finishing as the Championship’s top-scorer.

An Offaly GAA tribute noted Molloy was regarded as the greatest hurler from the county never to win a provincial or All-Ireland senior medal.

He was their first representative to win a Railway Cup with Leinster in 1965, as a defender, before claiming one as a forward in 1967.

He won four Offaly senior championships with Drumcullen, scoring the winning point in the 1960 final as captain. He scored a remarkable 3-3 from midfield in the 1966 final but ended up on the losing side.

He also won an Offaly SFC championship medal with Tullamore in 1963.

Molloy was selected on the Offaly Hurling ‘Team of the Millennium’ and in 2010, inducted into the Offaly GAA Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife Bernie, and children Jackie, Enda, Anne, John, Paul, Padraic, and Darragh.

More on this topic

What's the Scór app getting ready for return to actionWhat's the Scór app getting ready for return to action

Colin Corkery: When you’re not playing well, the white boots gave fans a case to have a goColin Corkery: When you’re not playing well, the white boots gave fans a case to have a go

'Without a vaccine I'd be worried for other people' - Tommy Walsh'Without a vaccine I'd be worried for other people' - Tommy Walsh

Straight knockout championship planned for autumnStraight knockout championship planned for autumn


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Aston Villa chief executive against completing season at neutral groundsAston Villa chief executive against completing season at neutral grounds

Water Rock GC gates to remain shutWater Rock GC gates to remain shut

Medical protocols surrounding Premier League's Project Restart to be outlined next weekMedical protocols surrounding Premier League's Project Restart to be outlined next week

No other job would be as fulfilling as being England manager – Gareth SouthgateNo other job would be as fulfilling as being England manager – Gareth Southgate


Lifestyle

Here are our top TV picks for today.Thursday's TV highlights: Pure Mule returns from the RTÉ archives

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »