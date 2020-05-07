Groundbreaking Offaly hurler Paddy Molloy dies

Paddy Molloy. Photos courtesy of Offaly GAA

Paddy Molloy, one of Offaly’s greatest ever hurlers, has died.

Born in 1934, he made his debut as a goalkeeper in 1955, before advancing through each line of the field in a 16-year inter-county career.

It wasn’t until his final years with Offaly that they began to compete for Leinster honours, beating Wexford on the way to the 1969 Leinster final, where they lost to eventual All-Ireland champions Kilkenny by a point. He scored 8-15 in three games that year, finishing as the Championship’s top-scorer.

An Offaly GAA tribute noted Molloy was regarded as the greatest hurler from the county never to win a provincial or All-Ireland senior medal.

He was their first representative to win a Railway Cup with Leinster in 1965, as a defender, before claiming one as a forward in 1967.

He won four Offaly senior championships with Drumcullen, scoring the winning point in the 1960 final as captain. He scored a remarkable 3-3 from midfield in the 1966 final but ended up on the losing side.

He also won an Offaly SFC championship medal with Tullamore in 1963.

Molloy was selected on the Offaly Hurling ‘Team of the Millennium’ and in 2010, inducted into the Offaly GAA Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife Bernie, and children Jackie, Enda, Anne, John, Paul, Padraic, and Darragh.