Geaney goals drive clinical Dingle into quarter-finals

Dingle 2-9 - 1-11 Kerins O’Rahilly’s

Paul Geaney led the way as Dingle qualified for the Kerry SFC quarter-finals with a deserved victory over Kerins O’Rahilly’s in a closely-fought contest at Páirc an Ághasaigh on Saturday evening.

The sides traded early scores before a Jack Savage point had the Tralee side leading 0-3 to 0-2 after the opening quarter.

The visitors were more clinical, as the hosts squandered a number of good scoring opportunities.

However, Kerry star Geaney then showed his class and helped his side gain a crucial foothold in the match.

His 19th-minute point narrowed the gap to the minimum and a minute later he won a high ball from Aidan O’Connor, before driving the ball low into the back of the net.

O’Rahilly’s responded well with a point from Barry John Keane, but the Tralee men had a major let-off when Geaney was denied by goalkeeper Gary Kissane, who tipped the ball onto the crossbar.

The lively Matthew Flaherty put Dingle two points ahead to the good, before half time a Geaney free left them three ahead (1-5 to 0-5) by half time.

Points from Conor Geaney and Barry O’Sullivan then extended the margin to five points early in the third quarter.

But the visitors stormed back with a Cormac Coffey point, quickly followed by a Tommy Walsh goal.

But the momentum was short-lived, thanks to Conor Geaney’s flick to the net for Dingle’s second goal in the 37th minute.

But O’Rahilly’s kept coming forward, and two points from Barry John Keane and Cormac Coffey had them within three (2-8 to 0-11) with six minutes of normal time left.

Dingle sub Cathal Bambury kicked their final score before O’Rahilly’s were given a lifeline when Ryan Carroll converted a penalty after warded for a foul on substitute Conor Hayes. But Dingle held on to advance directly into the last eight.

Scorers for Dingle: P Geaney (1-2, 1 free), N Geaney (1-0), B O’Sullivan and M Flaherty (0-2 each), B Kelliher, C Geaney and C Bambury (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerins O’Rahilly’s: J Savage (0-4, 2 frees), R Carroll (1-0 pen), C Coffey (0- 3), B J Keane (0-2), K Mullins and T Walsh (0-1 each).

DINGLE: D Uosis; M Boyle, T Leo O’Sullivan, P O’Connor; A O’Connor, Tom O’Sullivan, B Kelliher; B O’Connor, B O’Sullivan ; G Durant, M Geaney, M Flaherty; C Geaney, P Geaney, N Geaney.

Subs: C Bambury for N Geaney (46), P Devane for B O’Connor (53), T Sheehy for G Durant (57).

KERINS O’RAHILLY’S: G Kissane; D Murphy, R O’Callaghan, D McElligott; R Carroll , K Mullins, C Coffey; D Moran, C O’Callaghan; T Hoare, J Ferguson, S Brosnan; J Savage , T Walsh, B J Keane.

Subs: G O’Brien for S Brosnan (38), C Hayes for T Hoare (38), P Griffin for J Ferguson (49), P Begley for D McElligott (55), D O’Sullivan for K Mullins (57), S Walsh for P Griffin (inj 57).

Referee: E Walsh (Rathmore)