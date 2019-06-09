News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gallery: Féile camogie success for Cork's Éire Óg

By John O'Shea
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 07:12 PM

Éire Óg (Cork) 0-5 - 0-2 Sarsfields (Cork)

The John West Féile Division 1 Camogie title remains in Cork as Éire Óg ended Sarsfields’ bid for four in-a-row an exciting final at Castle Road.

Points from Megan Sheehan (free) and Tara Murphy had Sars ahead at the break while their defence was hugely impressive in holding out against the likes of Edel Sheehan, Grainne O’Mahony and Abi Mullins. But wind assisted Éire Óg stormed on the restart to draw level with points from Orlaith Cremin and Laoise Murphy. Murphy was scorer in chief for the winners while Edel Sheehan came to their rescue in the closing minutes when clearing a penalty off the line.

Clonality won the Division Two title with two goals from Katie O'Driscoll helping them to a 2-5 to 1-3 win over Loughgiel . Ardrahan, from Galway, took the Division 3 crown, after a one-point win over Meath side, Na Fianna, 1-3 to 1-2. The Ballyhea/Milford (Cork) combination saw a third title remaining in the host county, as they beat Causeway (Kerry) 1-8 to 0-4 in the Division 5 final while Four Roads of Roscommon took the Division Six crown with a 3-1 to 1-2 win over Nemo Rangers.

The best images from Éire Óg's Féile win over Sarsfields

In the Division 1 John West Shield final a first-half Libby Carroll goal was crucial as Dicksboro (Kilkenny) edged out Newcastle West (Limerick) in a tight contest that preceded the cup final (1-3 to 0-3).

Scorers for Éire Óg: L Murphy 0-4 (0-3f), O Cremin 0-1.

Scorers for Sarsfields: M Sheehan (f), T Twomey 0-1each.

ÉIRE ÓG panel: R Halligan, E Cremin, A Larkin, G O’ Brien, C O’ Brien, M O’ Donovan, A Mullins, S Sheehan, E Sheehan, L Murphy, G O’ Mahony, L Coakley, K Murphy, E O’ Leary, R Kearns, E Buttimer, E Scanlan, L Bowen, L Waugh, L Murphy, A Casey, M Mc Golderick, O Cremin, C Dillon.

SARSFIELDS: L Lynch, K Hackett, C Keohane, H Murray, S Nolan L O’ Brien, N O’ Callaghan, E O’ Halloran, I O’ Sullivan, M Sheehan, L Sheppard (c), T Twomey, L Dunlea, K Fennessy, A Fitzgerald, S Hurley, A Mullins, A Nestor, O Walsh, N Treacy, N O’ Connell, R Roche, D Mc McCarthy, A Desmond.

The best images from the John West Féile na nGael which took place this weekend in Cork

