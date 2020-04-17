GAA players to be asked if they favour closed door games

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) are expecting to be asked by the GAA if players support the idea of staging Championship games behind closed doors.

Ahead of GAA’s Special Congress via teleconference at 2pm today, the GPA held their own digital summit on Wednesday, which was attended by teams’ GPA representatives and captains.

It was agreed the official inter-county players body would seek a minimum four-week lead-in to the start of the Championship. This preparation period would not include club matches.

Players were also told that while they have to be ready for the possibility of there being no Championship in 2020, the captains and reps were to seek opinion among their panels about participating in matches with severely reduced or no crowds in attendance.

The idea is strongly opposed by a number of officials and players but it may be the only opportunity to complete the Championship this year and for the GAA to generate income via media rights and sponsorship deals.

An abbreviated version of GAA Special Congress comprising 67 delegates will vote on two emergency motions via video/teleconference. The proposals pertain to transferring authority to the GAA’s management committee (Coiste Bainistí) to amend any rule for the following 12 weeks.

The first motion seeks to allow this extraordinarily convened Special Congress to hand over responsibility to Coiste Bainistí until mid-July at least. The special emergency powers, which will remain in existence for future such difficulties, are being introduced as “it is impracticable to conduct the affairs of the Association in accordance with the Rules” during the current crisis.

Upon the conclusion of the 12 weeks, the management committee may extend the period of the “special emergency circumstances” for a period or periods of no more than eight weeks each, which must be endorsed by Central Council.

This Special Congress consists of one delegate per county (32 in Ireland, 14 overseas), GAA president John Horan, GAA president-elect Larry McCarthy, the five provincial chairpersons (includes Britain), the two GAA trustees, seven past presidents and the GPA, handball, high education, post primary schools and primary schools representatives (one each). The conference is set to last two hours.

Meanwhile, former Munster Council and Clare chairman Robert Frost says the GAA should cut their losses and postpone All-Ireland inter-county championships beyond 2020 as many supporters will be reticent to go to matches in the interests of their health.

The O’Callaghan Mills man also wants to see clubs put front and centre when Gaelic games activity resumes and hopes they are given what’s available of the summer months.

“I think we should be looking after the clubs. It’s very unlikely that we’re going to see some of our inter-county games played this year because with the way the plans are shaping up they won’t be letting the people in to see them.

“And I think a lot of people won’t want to go to matches or be half-scared of going. We should make a decision on it fairly soon and let the clubs play out their championships in July, August, September and October, then forget about this year and review the whole situation and treat 2021 like a new beginning.

“Inter-county just looks so unlikely. They’re talking about July and August and if that’s the case then they’re going to kill the clubs altogether. The clubs are in a bad state as it is.“

Frost, who ran for the office of GAA president three years ago, says the

logistics for club games are easier but he would make some inter-county exceptions.

“If you were to allow say 100 people in to see the games and forget about deadlines and Munster club championships and other things.

“I think that would be a huge help to the communities.

“The only inter-county competitions I would make an exception for are the minor and U20. Now they’re down to the semi-finals in U20 football but some of those as well as hurling and at minor level are unlikely to ever get an opportunity to play at those levels again. I would also allow small crowds into those games, maybe the families of the players.

“But as for the bigger games are concerned, it’s crazy to even think about going ahead with them when you can’t have the crowds and we have to be making a call on that quickly.”

As for the considerable financial loss that course of action would prompt, Frost argues: “Gate receipts are going to be down but there isn’t a lot you can do there because people are going to be frightened. You’ve to think of the human side of it as well. The way things are shaping up, you mightn’t see anything starting properly again until July or August next year.”