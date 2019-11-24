Fr O’Neill’s claim Munster club intermediate hurling title

Fr O’Neill’s (Cork) 2-15 - 0-17 Ballysaggart (Waterford)

Fr O’Neill’s are the Munster club intermediate hurling champions after overcoming Ballysaggart in a hard-fought final at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan today.

In a game that went all the way to the wire, there was very little between the teams throughout.

Ballysaggart needed a goal to force extra time, but resolute defending from Fr O’Neill’s denied them, and Declan Dalton’s 64th minute point from a free eventually ensured they got safely over the line.

The victory means Cork clubs have won the last three titles following on from the success of Charleville (2018) and Kanturk (2017)

Stephen Bennett got Ballysaggart off the mark inside the opening minute and this was quickly replied to by a Declan Dalton free. The see-saw nature of the opening quarter continued, Ballysaggart edging it 0-6 to 0-5.

Wind-assisted Fr O’Neill’s scored the only goal of the half in the 15th minute when corner forward Billy Dunne fired past Michael Ryan. In keeping with the closeness of the contest, it wasn’t long before the Waterford side were back on parity through Christy Murphy.

O’Neill’s went three points clear through Rob Cullinane, Dalton and Eoin Conway but Ballysaggart narrowed the gap again to leave the score 1-8 to 0-9 at the interval.

Dalton’s goal at the start of the second half put Fr O’Neill’s in the driving seat. However, Ballysaggart fought back and cut the gap to two points. It was a three-point match with the clock running down but they couldn’t get the goal they required and Fr O’Neill’s now add the Munster intermediate title to the junior title they won in 2005.

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton (1-7, 0-7 frees),B Dunne (1-1), P McMahon (0-2), J Millerick, R Cullinane, E Conway, J Hankard and L O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballysaggart: Stephen Bennett (0-8, 0-5 frees), C Murphy (0-4), Shane Bennett (0-2 frees), Chris O’Gorman (0-2), K Cashel (0-1).

Fr O’Neill’s: C Sloane; P Butler, G Millerick, M Millerick; J Barry, D Harrington (Joint-Capt), T Millerick; J Millerick, K O’Sullivan; M O’Keeffe (Joint-Capt), R Cullinane, P McMahon; E Conway, D Dalton, B Dunne.

Subs: L O’Driscoll for E Conway (40), J Hankard for J Millerick (48), C Broderick for J Barry (59).

Ballysaggart: M Ryan; Cailean O’Gorman, K Fennessy, E O’Brien; S Mangan (Joint-Capt), Stephen Bennett, D Meagher; Kieran Bennett, C Murphy; R Walsh, Shane Bennett (Joint-Capt), Chris O’Gorman; L O’Gorman, K Cashel, Kyle Bennett.

Subs: S Ryan for L O’Gorman (half time).

Referee: John McCormack (Tipperary).