News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Fr O’Neill’s claim Munster club intermediate hurling title

Fr O’Neill’s claim Munster club intermediate hurling title
File photo: Declan Dalton’s 64th minute point from a free eventually ensured Fr O’Neill’s got safely over the line.
By Therese O’Callaghan
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 03:22 PM

Fr O’Neill’s (Cork) 2-15 - 0-17 Ballysaggart (Waterford)

Fr O’Neill’s are the Munster club intermediate hurling champions after overcoming Ballysaggart in a hard-fought final at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan today.

In a game that went all the way to the wire, there was very little between the teams throughout.

Ballysaggart needed a goal to force extra time, but resolute defending from Fr O’Neill’s denied them, and Declan Dalton’s 64th minute point from a free eventually ensured they got safely over the line.

The victory means Cork clubs have won the last three titles following on from the success of Charleville (2018) and Kanturk (2017)

Stephen Bennett got Ballysaggart off the mark inside the opening minute and this was quickly replied to by a Declan Dalton free. The see-saw nature of the opening quarter continued, Ballysaggart edging it 0-6 to 0-5.

Wind-assisted Fr O’Neill’s scored the only goal of the half in the 15th minute when corner forward Billy Dunne fired past Michael Ryan. In keeping with the closeness of the contest, it wasn’t long before the Waterford side were back on parity through Christy Murphy.

O’Neill’s went three points clear through Rob Cullinane, Dalton and Eoin Conway but Ballysaggart narrowed the gap again to leave the score 1-8 to 0-9 at the interval.

READ MORE

Manager claims 'television official' ruled out Mourneabbey goal

Dalton’s goal at the start of the second half put Fr O’Neill’s in the driving seat. However, Ballysaggart fought back and cut the gap to two points. It was a three-point match with the clock running down but they couldn’t get the goal they required and Fr O’Neill’s now add the Munster intermediate title to the junior title they won in 2005.

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton (1-7, 0-7 frees),B Dunne (1-1), P McMahon (0-2), J Millerick, R Cullinane, E Conway, J Hankard and L O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballysaggart: Stephen Bennett (0-8, 0-5 frees), C Murphy (0-4), Shane Bennett (0-2 frees), Chris O’Gorman (0-2), K Cashel (0-1).

Fr O’Neill’s: C Sloane; P Butler, G Millerick, M Millerick; J Barry, D Harrington (Joint-Capt), T Millerick; J Millerick, K O’Sullivan; M O’Keeffe (Joint-Capt), R Cullinane, P McMahon; E Conway, D Dalton, B Dunne.

Subs: L O’Driscoll for E Conway (40), J Hankard for J Millerick (48), C Broderick for J Barry (59).

Ballysaggart: M Ryan; Cailean O’Gorman, K Fennessy, E O’Brien; S Mangan (Joint-Capt), Stephen Bennett, D Meagher; Kieran Bennett, C Murphy; R Walsh, Shane Bennett (Joint-Capt), Chris O’Gorman; L O’Gorman, K Cashel, Kyle Bennett.

Subs: S Ryan for L O’Gorman (half time).

Referee: John McCormack (Tipperary).

More on this topic

Brendan Maher steers Borris-Ileigh to first Munster senior title in 33 yearsBrendan Maher steers Borris-Ileigh to first Munster senior title in 33 years

Maureen Grimes: The GAA club president who washed, folded, and ironed the jerseysMaureen Grimes: The GAA club president who washed, folded, and ironed the jerseys

Through triumph and tragedy, Borris battle onThrough triumph and tragedy, Borris battle on

Ballygunner’s recipe for success? There’s no secret... it’s hard workBallygunner’s recipe for success? There’s no secret... it’s hard work

GAAhurlingMunsterTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Canada make history with Davis Cup victory over RussiaCanada make history with Davis Cup victory over Russia

Valverde relieved as Barcelona snatch points at LeganesValverde relieved as Barcelona snatch points at Leganes

De Bruyne and Mahrez on target as Man City strike back for Chelsea winDe Bruyne and Mahrez on target as Man City strike back for Chelsea win

Game in 60 seconds: Here's how Conway try salvaged a draw for Munster against Racing 92Game in 60 seconds: Here's how Conway try salvaged a draw for Munster against Racing 92


Lifestyle

At no other time of the year does an Irish Mammy enter into ‘Peak Mam Mode’ than during the festive season.Lindsay Woods: Entering into 'Peak Mam Mode'

Drawn by Darina’s endless enthusiasm and passion for good food, the greatest minds of the global food scene come to Ballymaloe to teach, and leave having learned a lesson of their own.Top chefs reflect on what Darina Allen means to them

When Darina cooks for her family, she focuses on simple recipes made with minimal effortThe recipes Darina Allen cooks for her family

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »