Former Kerry captain John Joe Sheehan dies

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 06:12 PM

The death has taken place of Kerry’s two-time All-Ireland senior football championship winner John Joe Sheehan.

The Firies and Legion man claimed Celtic Crosses in 1953, when he scored three points in the final against Armagh, and two years later as he came off the bench to score a point in the win over Dublin.

Sheehan made his debut for the Kingdom in the National League in October 1949 and captained the county in 1951. 

He registered 1-1 in the 1954 All-Ireland final defeat to Meath.

He is survived by his wife Marianne, and daughters Joanne, Lynn, Ciara, and Maeve.

