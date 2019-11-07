Flynn expects one more Dublin retirement

Six-time All-Ireland winner Paul Flynn has admitted that quitting Dublin and stepping away from inter-county football isn’t an easy thing to do.

Flynn retired earlier this year after the National League while both Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O’Gara have called it quits in the wake of Dublin’s five-in-a-row success.

Various other 30-something players including Cian O’Sullivan, Paddy Andrews, Kevin McManamon, Darren Daly and Stephen Cluxton may be considering their futures now too though Flynn isn’t convinced many more will leave.

“I’d say lads will be making up their minds but I wouldn’t be surprised if there was one more (to leave) maybe,” said Flynn, who outlined the difficulty of retiring from a county panel. The thing that people miss out on, this is their athletic identity. People don’t want to let go of that and it’s a difficult thing to let go of. It’s not as easy as saying, ‘One day I’m going to wake up and I’m going to be an inter-county player and the next day I’m going to retire’. There’s a massive void to fill there.

“You need to nearly prepare yourself for that transition out of the game. A lot of players struggle with it and that’s not just in counties like Dublin, that’s in counties as a whole. That’s in clubs as well, guys who retire, so it’s not as easy just to walk away so I’m not surprised in that regard (that there hasn’t been more).”

Flynn said that he initially expected more players to hang up their boots after the Championship.

“It’s funny, when the season was still on I was expecting a few more but I see Eoghan O’Gara retired and Frank McGlynn in Donegal as well, I think it’s tight now (and there mightn’t be many more),” said Flynn.