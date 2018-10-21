Home»Sport

Fermoy back in the big time Premier IFC triumph over St Michael’s

Sunday, October 21, 2018 - 05:51 PM

Fermoy 0-11 - 0-7 St Michael’s

By Denis Hurley

Fermoy will play senior football for the first time since 1964 after they prevailed against St Michael’s in Sunday’s Cork Premier IFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Having lost the 2016 decider, the North Cork side were up against the team beaten in the finals 2015 and ’17, as well as 2012, and they never trailed at any stage, establishing a 0-4 to 0-1 lead with the wind behind them as the second quarter began, with the half-time advantage standing 0-7 to 0-3, Ruairí O’Hagan the main score-getter.

Fermoy team captain Darragh O'Carroll lifts the cup. Pic: Larry Cummins.

A driving run and point from Pádraig de Róiste extended the lead on the resumption, but St Michael’s got themselves back to within two points by the 52nd minute as Tadhg Deasy (two) and sub Eoghan Buckley were on target.

It was as near as they came though, with Cork star Tomás Clancy leading the Fermoy efforts in ensuring they stayed in front. Late on, de Róiste went close to a Fermoy goal before sending over two points in quick succession.

The lead was extended to five by Pádraig Clancy and though Eric Hegarty had a late Michael’s point, their pressure in the closing stages couldn’t break the Fermoy resolve.

Scorers for Fermoy: P de Róiste, R Ó Hagan (two frees) 0-4 each, L Coleman (45), P Clancy, T Clancy 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Michael’s: E Hegarty, T Deasy (one free), L O’Sullivan (one free) 0-2 each, E Buckley 0-1 (free).

FERMOY: L Coleman; E Clancy, P Clancy, J Daly; P Murphy, D O’Carroll, A Baragry; T Clancy J Hutchings; B O’Sullivan, R O’Hagan, S Aherne; M Brennan, P de Róiste, K Morrison.

Subs: R Morrison for E Clancy (half-time), D Dawson for S Aherne (43) A O’Connor for K Morrison (49), R McEvoy for B O’Sullivan (59), G Lardner for O’Hagan (60+5), A Aherne for O’Carroll (60+7).

ST MICHAEL’S: M Burke; D Cormack, D Meaney, S Keating; A Murphy, A O’Callaghan, T Lenihan; E Hickey, N Cashman; K Hegarty, E Hegarty, P Cronin; T Deasy, D Cremin, L O’Sullivan.

Subs: E Buckley for Cremin (half-time), B Cain for Hickey (37), S Holland for K Hegarty (47), M Drummond for Cronin (53), D Cremin for Lenihan (60+2, injured).

Referee: J Ryan (Macroom).


KEYWORDS

Cork GAAPremier IFCFermoySt Michael's

Related Articles

Charleville and Courcey Rovers to do it all again after stalemate

‘Divisions are the lifeblood of small Cork clubs’

Daniel Kearney: ‘If you’re not going to mark me, then I’ll try to hurt you’

Cork Premier IFC final: Fermoy still chasing the Promised Land

More in this Section

More misery for Real Madrid as they lose at home to Levante

Munster bonus-point win soured by late Gloucester fightback

Jose Mourinho loses cool as Chelsea snatch late draw at Stamford Bridge

Silva expects Palace to make life tough for Toffees


Breaking Stories

6 secrets for a smoother journey when flying with a newborn baby

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »