Fermoy back in the big time Premier IFC triumph over St Michael’s

Fermoy 0-11 - 0-7 St Michael’s

By Denis Hurley

Fermoy will play senior football for the first time since 1964 after they prevailed against St Michael’s in Sunday’s Cork Premier IFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Having lost the 2016 decider, the North Cork side were up against the team beaten in the finals 2015 and ’17, as well as 2012, and they never trailed at any stage, establishing a 0-4 to 0-1 lead with the wind behind them as the second quarter began, with the half-time advantage standing 0-7 to 0-3, Ruairí O’Hagan the main score-getter.

Fermoy team captain Darragh O'Carroll lifts the cup. Pic: Larry Cummins.

A driving run and point from Pádraig de Róiste extended the lead on the resumption, but St Michael’s got themselves back to within two points by the 52nd minute as Tadhg Deasy (two) and sub Eoghan Buckley were on target.

It was as near as they came though, with Cork star Tomás Clancy leading the Fermoy efforts in ensuring they stayed in front. Late on, de Róiste went close to a Fermoy goal before sending over two points in quick succession.

The lead was extended to five by Pádraig Clancy and though Eric Hegarty had a late Michael’s point, their pressure in the closing stages couldn’t break the Fermoy resolve.

Scorers for Fermoy: P de Róiste, R Ó Hagan (two frees) 0-4 each, L Coleman (45), P Clancy, T Clancy 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Michael’s: E Hegarty, T Deasy (one free), L O’Sullivan (one free) 0-2 each, E Buckley 0-1 (free).

FERMOY: L Coleman; E Clancy, P Clancy, J Daly; P Murphy, D O’Carroll, A Baragry; T Clancy J Hutchings; B O’Sullivan, R O’Hagan, S Aherne; M Brennan, P de Róiste, K Morrison.

Subs: R Morrison for E Clancy (half-time), D Dawson for S Aherne (43) A O’Connor for K Morrison (49), R McEvoy for B O’Sullivan (59), G Lardner for O’Hagan (60+5), A Aherne for O’Carroll (60+7).

ST MICHAEL’S: M Burke; D Cormack, D Meaney, S Keating; A Murphy, A O’Callaghan, T Lenihan; E Hickey, N Cashman; K Hegarty, E Hegarty, P Cronin; T Deasy, D Cremin, L O’Sullivan.

Subs: E Buckley for Cremin (half-time), B Cain for Hickey (37), S Holland for K Hegarty (47), M Drummond for Cronin (53), D Cremin for Lenihan (60+2, injured).

Referee: J Ryan (Macroom).