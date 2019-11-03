News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
sport

Fairbrother's dramatic injury-time winner for JK Brackens

Lyndon Fairbrother
By Michael Dundon
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 06:49 PM

JK Brackens 1-15 Holycross-Ballycahill 0-17

Former minor star Lyndon Fairbrother goaled from a 25m free five minutes into injury time to give JK Brackens a sensational one-point win over Holycross-Ballycahill in the O'Riain Cup (Tipperary Senior B hurling final) at Semple Stadium, yesterday.

The sides were level at 0-15 each at the end of the hour but injury-time points from Liam Moloney and Darragh Woods looked to have secured the title for Holycross-Ballycahill. A last-ditch effort by Brackens led to a disputed free and Fairbrother took full advantage to send a rasping shot off the greasy surface to the net for the winning goal.

It was gut-wrenching for Holycross who had enjoyed the better of things in the first half to lead at half-time 0-10 to 0-8. It took Brackens 22 minutes of the second half to draw level but in a hectic finish their perseverance paid off with their first county hurling title at senior level.

Fairbrother was the toast of Templemore but Eanna McBride, Shane Bourke, Paddy Cadell, and Lorcan Egan also had big games. Darragh Ewoods hit ten points for Holycross with Cathal Barrett, Jimmy Ryan, Eanna Ryan and goalie Dinny Ferncombe who saved a penalty, also to the fore.

Meanwhile, Sean Treacys produced a storming finish to defeat Kiladangan 3-14 to 2-12 in the Tipp IHC final at Bansha on Saturday. Kiladangan led 1-7 to 1-5 at half time, former county goalie Darragh Egan getting their goal off a free after 11 minutes. Paddy Deegan had the Treacys goal after 8 minutes. Paddy Carey had a Treacys’s goal inside a minute of resuming but Egan hit his second goal five minutes into the second half and Kiladangan were leading 2-12 to 2-10 with five minutes to play.

Treacys then took over and helped by a goal by Brian Carey after 59 minutes, ran out five points winners to clinch their return to senior ranks next year.

Scorers for JK Brackens: L Fairbrother (1-6, frees), A Ormonde, S Bourke, L Egan (0-2 each), S Doyle, C Scully, D McEnroe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Holycross: D Woods (0-10, 5fs, 2 sidelines) C Barrett (0-2), E Ryan, T Leahy, L Moloney, L O Mara, J Woods (0-1 each).

JK BRACKENS: D Russell; K Kennedy, T Murphy, M Delaney; E McBride, N Quinlan, L Egan; P Cadell, C Scully; S Doyle, L Fairbrother, D McEnroe; S Scully, A Ormonde, S Bourke.

Subs: D O Shea for Doyle (48), E Fitzpatrick for S Scully (57).

HOLYCROSS-BALLYCAHILL: D Ferncombe; G Dunne, P Fogarty, J Ryan; M Doyle, C Barrett, C Ryan; B O Mara, J Woods; E Ryan, P Russell T Leahy; L O'Mara, D Woods, S Nally.

Subs: L Moloney for Leahy (40), J Skehan for J Woods (48), S Ryan for L O Mara (48), S Flanagan for Nally (56), A Stakelum for E Ryan (58).

Referee: P Carroll (Burgess).

The famine is over: Borris-Illeigh's end 33-year wait for Tipperary title

TOPIC: GAA

