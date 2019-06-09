Erin’s Own take Féile Shield after extra-time win

Erin’s Own (Cork) 1-6 - 0-7 Naas (Kildare)

Erin’s Own were the victors after extra time in this compelling John West Féile na nGael Division One Shield final.

This was a gripping affair between the Cork side and Naas right throughout with very little between the teams.

The opening stages were tight and keenly contested. Finn O’Brien slotted over an early point for Erin’s Own before Naas replied when Charlie Carroll converted a well-taken score.

That was the way things would remain at the half-time interval, with the teams level at 0-1 apiece.

Naas got a number of scores in succession in the early part of the second half through Samuel Ryan and Ryan Sinkey to lead 0-5 to 0-1 at the midway stage of the half.

But Erin’s Own refused to throw the towel in as O’Brien pointed, before Shane Irwin found the back of the net with a well-executed strike to take this game into extra-time.

Erin’s Own started to turn the screw in the added period and they surged ahead through well-taken scores by Irwin, O’Brien, Brian Nolan and Matthew O’Riordan.

Naas kept going until the bitter end, but this was Erin’s Own day.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: S Irwin (1-1); F O’Brien (0-3 frees); B Nolan, M O’Riordan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Naas: S Ryan (1 free), R Sinkey (0-3 each); C Carroll (0-1)

ERIN’S OWN: DJ Savage: Ben Cullnane, Brian Nolan, Cian Dunphy, Colm Kelliher, Dara Sidhu, David Pierce, Donnacha Collins, Eoin DeLacey, Finn O’Brien, Gearóid Cottrell, James Harrington, Jim Hoare, Matthew O’Riordan, Michael Hoare, Patrick Brick, Peter O’Shea, Rian O’Connell, Saul Mulcahy, Shane Irwin, Simon O’Mahony, Tadhg Cronin, Tiernan Connell, Zach Hyland.

NAAS: Leonard Ryan: Hugh Morrin, Matthew Kelly, Luke Mulvihill, Tom McKeon, Rian Redfern, Brian Hoctor, Tom Kelly, Evan O’Briain, Ryan Sinkey, Theo Frisby, CJ Boran, Jack Walsh, Fionan Delany, Samuel Ryan, Evan Dalton, James Walsh, Alex McDonnell, Charlie Carroll, Oisín Loughran, James Carty, James Codd, Sean O’Connell, Tom Walsh.

Referee: Teddy O’Donovan (Douglas).