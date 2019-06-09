News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Erin’s Own take Féile Shield after extra-time win

Erins Own, celebrate their win. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 07:25 PM

Erin’s Own (Cork) 1-6 - 0-7 Naas (Kildare)

Erin’s Own were the victors after extra time in this compelling John West Féile na nGael Division One Shield final.

This was a gripping affair between the Cork side and Naas right throughout with very little between the teams.

The opening stages were tight and keenly contested. Finn O’Brien slotted over an early point for Erin’s Own before Naas replied when Charlie Carroll converted a well-taken score.

That was the way things would remain at the half-time interval, with the teams level at 0-1 apiece.

The best images from the John West Féile na nGael which took place this weekend in Cork

Naas got a number of scores in succession in the early part of the second half through Samuel Ryan and Ryan Sinkey to lead 0-5 to 0-1 at the midway stage of the half.

But Erin’s Own refused to throw the towel in as O’Brien pointed, before Shane Irwin found the back of the net with a well-executed strike to take this game into extra-time.

READ MORE

Gallery: Féile hurling glory for impressive Turloughmore

Erin’s Own started to turn the screw in the added period and they surged ahead through well-taken scores by Irwin, O’Brien, Brian Nolan and Matthew O’Riordan.

Naas kept going until the bitter end, but this was Erin’s Own day.

The best images from Éire Óg's Féile win over Sarsfields

Scorers for Erin’s Own: S Irwin (1-1); F O’Brien (0-3 frees); B Nolan, M O’Riordan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Naas: S Ryan (1 free), R Sinkey (0-3 each); C Carroll (0-1)

ERIN’S OWN: DJ Savage: Ben Cullnane, Brian Nolan, Cian Dunphy, Colm Kelliher, Dara Sidhu, David Pierce, Donnacha Collins, Eoin DeLacey, Finn O’Brien, Gearóid Cottrell, James Harrington, Jim Hoare, Matthew O’Riordan, Michael Hoare, Patrick Brick, Peter O’Shea, Rian O’Connell, Saul Mulcahy, Shane Irwin, Simon O’Mahony, Tadhg Cronin, Tiernan Connell, Zach Hyland.

NAAS: Leonard Ryan: Hugh Morrin, Matthew Kelly, Luke Mulvihill, Tom McKeon, Rian Redfern, Brian Hoctor, Tom Kelly, Evan O’Briain, Ryan Sinkey, Theo Frisby, CJ Boran, Jack Walsh, Fionan Delany, Samuel Ryan, Evan Dalton, James Walsh, Alex McDonnell, Charlie Carroll, Oisín Loughran, James Carty, James Codd, Sean O’Connell, Tom Walsh.

Referee: Teddy O’Donovan (Douglas).

READ MORE

Gallery: Féile camogie success for Cork's Éire Óg

More on this topic

Féile round-up: Titles going to Offaly, Kilkenny and Cork after action-packed weekend

Meath and Down set up Christy Ring decider

Limerick need to hit Walsh Park like Rockers, and leave like Mods, resplendent with renewed confidence

Hurling hands: Lar Corbett - ‘I’d nearly crash the car, as I was paying so much attention to the new hurleys’

TOPIC: Hurling

More in this Section

Anna O’Flanagan stars as Ireland hammer Czech Republic in FIH Series Finals

England get helping hand from VAR to edge out Scotland

Nadal resists Thiem challenge to win 12th French Open title

Féile round-up: Titles going to Offaly, Kilkenny and Cork after action-packed weekend


Lifestyle

Islands of Ireland: Moonlit horseman of Lough Gur

Elegant plumage of rare black swans

Wily wasps as vital to species’ survival as busy bees

It's time to put a tax on plastic

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »