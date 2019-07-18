Eoghan Bán Gallagher an injury blow for Donegal ahead of Kerry clash

By Alan Foley

Donegal are likely to be without Eoghan Ban Gallagher for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final group stage clash with Kerry at Croke Park.

Gallagher, who lined out at centre-back in the 2-19 to 0-13 win over Meath on Sunday last, is understood to have picked up a serious ankle injury in training last night and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Killybegs clubman has been in impressive form for the Ulster champions and his absence will be a huge blow to Declan Bonner’s side, who are also waiting on Paddy McGrath, who missed Sunday’s victory against Meath with a groin complaint picked up in the warm-up.

Donegal face a Kerry side who began the Super 8’s with an emphatic 1-22 to 0-15 hammering of Mayo in Killarney.

Quirke's Football Podcast: Killarney picnic zone not war zone. Gavin bombshell. Two questions for Cork