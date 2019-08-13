Eddie Brennan criticises cost and distribution of All-Ireland final tickets

Laois hurling manager Eddie Brennan has criticised the cost of tickets to the All-Ireland final and the GAA’s system for distributing tickets for the finals.

He told RTÉ radio’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan show that there needs to be an examination of the system.

It was unfair that some people attend the finals in corporate boxes where they don’t take their seat and spend more time availing of refreshments, he said, while there were families who had attended every game but could not afford to buy tickets (€90 each) for the final.

Brennan said the GAA should look at the system operated at the Aviva Stadium where ticket prices vary depending on the view from the seat. He pointed out that the GAA has one price and a person could be behind the goals.

It was not unreasonable to demand a higher price for prime seats in the centre of the Hogan or Cusack stands that could make other seats more affordable for families. A section specifically for families should also be considered, he said.

“The GAA does so much to bring communities together. I love the ethos about grassroots, but there are families who go to every league game and they can’t afford to pay the higher prices for All-Ireland tickets.

“This is something that definitely needs to be reviewed by the organisation.

“I understand the corporate side of it, but they really have to cater for the grassroots.”

Paying for four tickets at €90 each along with rail tickets and meals would be a very expensive day out for a family, said Brennan.

“It’s disappointing to see families saying they cannot go because they cannot afford it.”

The current allocation system where every club in the country gets tickets for the All-Ireland is outdated and should be reviewed, he said.

“Tickets should go to people who support their teams all along and then filter them out to others.”

