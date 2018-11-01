Home»Sport

Eamonn Ryan steps down as Cork selector

Thursday, November 01, 2018 - 06:00 AM

By Michael Moynihan

Eamonn Ryan has stepped down as a Cork senior football selector, having informed the county executive of his decision last month.

Watergrasshill native Ryan — the sole member of former manager Peadar Healy’s backroom team to be retained when Ronan McCarthy took over as Cork manager last year — has had a long and varied career at club and county levels in both hurling and football, including a stint as manager of the Rebel footballers from 1980 to 1984.

However, Ryan is best known now as the manager of the successful Cork ladies football side which won an unprecedented 10 All-Ireland senior titles in 11 seasons. In 2016, he went from the Cork ladies to join Healy as a Cork football selector.

It’s not clear whether Cork will appoint a new selector to take Ryan’s place alongside McCarthy and fellow selectors Ciaran O’Sullivan of Urhan and Nemo Rangers’ Sean Hayes. Hayes’s clubmate Eddie Kirwan was added to the management ticket to help with coaching, while there has been speculation recently that Cork will involve former Wexford manager Jason Ryan on an advisory basis.

Meanwhile, there is no update on the appointment process to replace long- serving Cork County Board secretary Frank Murphy, who is due to step down at this year’s Convention next month.

It is understood a second round of interviews has taken place, but board sources yesterday said there were no developments as to when the appointment would be made.


