Duhallow teams of ’90 and ’91 had a real club-like bond, says ‘Danny the Yank’ Culloty

Danny Culloty captained the north-west Cork division of Duhallow to their last county senior football titles, in 1990 and 1991. Affectionately known as ‘Danny the Yank’, Culloty also won the All-Ireland SFC with Cork, in 1989 and ’90.

Q. What exactly was it that defined the Duhallow county-winning teams of 1990 and ’91? What made them different to Duhallow teams before then?

A. Simply put, that group was like a club side, really. Duhallow were knocking on the door for a long time. Then, eventually, everything clicked in 1990.

It was a relief, because we had lost semi-finals and finals prior to that. But the definitive element was that we had a real, club-like bond, that you might not get with divisional teams.

I would imagine that it is difficult for some divisions to find that level of a squad connection. Thankfully, though, we had that.

Q. Your team overcame St Finbarr’s in both the 1990 and ’91 finals. What was the rivalry like between the sides?

A. Funnily enough, there wasn’t really a rivalry the first year, as we hadn’t really played them much at all before that final. But then, in ’91, there was a sense of rivalry, as St Finbarr’s, obviously, would have wanted a little revenge for losing the previous year.

They were a great ’Barr’s side, though, with lots of great fellas in the team. Sure, Paddy Hayes, midfielder for the ’Barr’s at the time, was a groomsman at my wedding, a few weeks after the ’91 final.

Actually, in ’91 we didn’t play well on the day at all. We were fortunate that Jimmy Dennehy kicked a late free to equalise for us and then, from a 45, he kicked the winner. The noise, when he put over that winning score, was memorable. There was a serious Duhallow crowd in the Páirc that day.

Q. Duhallow West, way back in 1936, had been the last team to bring the Cork SFC silverware back to the area, before your side did in ’90. With that in mind, the celebrations must have been particularly eventful in ’90?

A. You could say that! The celebrations in ’91 were brilliant, as well. But they were on another level entirely in ’90. They were huge. We’re not a big division, but we are a close one, in that everybody knows each other.

"Even the supporters that year were just like those that went out to follow a club side. I suppose, the fact we had won the All-Ireland with Cork, as well, that year, meant there was a great football buzz in the division, as it was."

Then, when we won that county title, the atmosphere, for weeks afterwards, was very special.

Q. Personally, it must have been a real career highlight to captain that Duhallow outfit to consecutive Cork SFC titles.

A. I can’t stress how special it was for me to captain that team, to walk up the steps in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and lift the cup on behalf of, not only the group of players and management, but the people of the division.

I was very fortunate to be the one collecting the silverware, but we had plenty of leaders. It could have been any one of a handful of players that represented us as captain.

It was special for my club, as well, Newmarket. People in the club were incredibly proud.

Q. You also had the bonus of sharing those Cork SFC successes with your brother, Seán. That must have added another layer of satisfaction?

A. Absolutely, yes. Seán played at full-back for us and it was unique to have him alongside me. We were both so proud to have represented the family, first and foremost, and Newmarket, on that stage.

That’s the beauty of the GAA, in many ways, that possibility of enjoying success with your family members, on the field as well as off it.

We strolled into Newmarket together with the cup, too. That sticks out to me as being one of those memories to cherish from that period. The buzz in the club was unreal that day, when we arrived.

Q. Do you meet up with those other Duhallow men now, reminisce on the good old days?

A. We made great friends from that time, friends that we are close with, even now. As I said, there were real club-like values to that Duhallow team.

We even met up there last year, as the Duhallow board had a function which we all went to in Kilbrin. We had a really great night, reflecting on times past. It’s nice to have that bond there, still.

Q. What are your thoughts on the current Duhallow set-up and the journey they are on, at present?

A. I know there is a lot of talk, nowadays, about the participation of divisional sides in the senior football and hurling championships. I think it is good for Cork, though, to have strong divisional teams. Now, of course, I’m going to say that, people will believe. But I genuinely do think that to be the case. It’s a great opportunity for junior and intermediate players to play at senior level. And with this squad going well now, it should, hopefully, get all the clubs in the region going well, too.

The clubs really bought into it in our day and that seems to be the case now, as well. The thing with the divisions is, the further they go, the better they get. A lot of the clubs are out now, so the players are concentrating on Duhallow.

I think they have a great chance of winning tomorrow. They are similar to us, in that there is that unity there. Their work-rate, on and off the ball, is exceptional. And that can be the difference, I think, between winning and losing matches.

Q. Finally, this will be Duhallow’s fourth week on the spin in high-octane championship action. Is that a help or a hindrance?

A. Look, it could go either way. I think, being a divisional side, it will help them, as they’ll have gotten fitter from it.

If Duhallow play as well as they have been, hopefully the Andy Scannell Cup will be headed our way.

Duhallow’s opponents in tomorrow’s Cork SFC final, St Finbarr’s, have lost the last eight finals they have contested in the competition, including being beaten in four out of the five finals played from 1989 to 1993.