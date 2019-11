Draws made for Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup

All-Ireland champions Tipperary will face Clare and Limerick in the 2020 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League, while Cork and Kerry will meet in the group stages of the McGrath Cup.

Last night’s hurling draw saw Tipp, Clare, and Limerick pitted in Group A, with Cork, Kerry, and Waterford in Group B.

In football’s McGrath Cup Group A, defending champions Clare will play Limerick and Waterford.

In Group B, 2019 Munster champions Kerry have been drawn to play Cork and Tipperary.

Each county is assured of one home match.

The winner of each group will then qualify for the finals scheduled for the weekend of January 11/12, 2020.

Fixtures for both competitions will be confirmed in due course.

2020 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League group games

Group A: Clare v Limerick (Clare venue)

Group A: Tipperary v Clare (Tipperary venue)

Group A: Limerick v Tipperary (Limerick venue)

Group B: Kerry v Waterford (Kerry venue)

Group B: Cork v Kerry (Cork venue)

Group B: Waterford v Cork (Waterford venue)

2020 McGrath Cup Senior Football group games

Group A: Limerick v Clare (Limerick venue)

Group A: Limerick v Waterford (Waterford venue)

Group A: Clare v Waterford (Clare venue)

Group B: Kerry v Cork (Kerry venue)

Group B: Tipperary v Kerry (Tipperary venue)

Group B: Cork v Tipperary (Cork venue)

