Down GAA mourns All-Ireland-winning player and coach John Murphy

John Murphy pictured last June. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

The death has occurred of Down’s All-Ireland SFC winning player and selector John Murphy.

The midfielder in the Mourne County’s 1968 All-Ireland win over Kerry when he scored an early goal, Murphy was also right-hand man to Pete McGrath when Down claimed the Sam Maguire Cup again in 1991 and ‘94.

Newry Shamrocks’ man Murphy was also part of McGrath’s management team when he returned to the role in the early 2000s before helping to guide Mayobridge to three consecutive county senior titles from 2004 to ‘06.

Described as one of the county’s “favourite sons”, a glowing tribute was paid to Murphy on the official Down GAA website.

“We in Down GAA have been privileged that John Murphy was part of our story,” the passage reads. “He was a man of integrity and a man of honour; someone who lived the dream of playing for his county, winning an All-Ireland, scoring that famous goal, and then of helping to shape two Down teams to win All-Irelands.

“He enjoyed the reunions with playing colleagues from those great days and of growing older with the boys of '91 and '94, He had his favourite seat in the stand at Pairc Esler and watched the next generations give of their best for both Down and Newry Shamrocks.

“Men like John Murphy helped to make Down the proud GAA county that it is today, he was a great ambassador for Down, he was man who loved his football, he loved his county, his club, and most of all he loved his family.

“On behalf of the Gaels of Down we say thank you for the wonderful days that you gave us. To his wife Veronica, to his children Niamh, Fiona, Gavin, and Karl, to John’s grandchildren, his daughters-in-law, his brothers and sisters, we once again offer our deepest and heartfelt sympathy on the loss of a husband, a father, a grandfather and a brother.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.