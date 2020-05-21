News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Down GAA mourns All-Ireland-winning player and coach John Murphy

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 04:43 PM

Down GAA mourns All-Ireland-winning player and coach John Murphy
John Murphy pictured last June. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

The death has occurred of Down’s All-Ireland SFC winning player and selector John Murphy.

The midfielder in the Mourne County’s 1968 All-Ireland win over Kerry when he scored an early goal, Murphy was also right-hand man to Pete McGrath when Down claimed the Sam Maguire Cup again in 1991 and ‘94.

Newry Shamrocks’ man Murphy was also part of McGrath’s management team when he returned to the role in the early 2000s before helping to guide Mayobridge to three consecutive county senior titles from 2004 to ‘06.

Described as one of the county’s “favourite sons”, a glowing tribute was paid to Murphy on the official Down GAA website.

“We in Down GAA have been privileged that John Murphy was part of our story,” the passage reads. “He was a man of integrity and a man of honour; someone who lived the dream of playing for his county, winning an All-Ireland, scoring that famous goal, and then of helping to shape two Down teams to win All-Irelands.

“He enjoyed the reunions with playing colleagues from those great days and of growing older with the boys of '91 and '94, He had his favourite seat in the stand at Pairc Esler and watched the next generations give of their best for both Down and Newry Shamrocks.

“Men like John Murphy helped to make Down the proud GAA county that it is today, he was a great ambassador for Down, he was man who loved his football, he loved his county, his club, and most of all he loved his family.

“On behalf of the Gaels of Down we say thank you for the wonderful days that you gave us. To his wife Veronica, to his children Niamh, Fiona, Gavin, and Karl, to John’s grandchildren, his daughters-in-law, his brothers and sisters, we once again offer our deepest and heartfelt sympathy on the loss of a husband, a father, a grandfather and a brother.” 

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

More on this topic

Sambo McNaughton: 'I’m as Irish as Anthony Daly, I believe that and can’t help that'Sambo McNaughton: 'I’m as Irish as Anthony Daly, I believe that and can’t help that'

Brian Stafford: 'Kicking a free was second nature because I had put in the work'Brian Stafford: 'Kicking a free was second nature because I had put in the work'

Former president Liam O’Neill wants GAA to ‘start afresh’ during shutdownFormer president Liam O’Neill wants GAA to ‘start afresh’ during shutdown

Andy Moran: Johno arrived down with a box of the boots and said, ‘Don’t say it to anyone’Andy Moran: Johno arrived down with a box of the boots and said, ‘Don’t say it to anyone’


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Dalo meets Sambo: 'Anthony Daly's Irishness was never questioned. Mine was questioned every day'Dalo meets Sambo: 'Anthony Daly's Irishness was never questioned. Mine was questioned every day'

'Kicking a free was second nature because I had put in the work''Kicking a free was second nature because I had put in the work'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp enjoys return to trainingLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp enjoys return to training

Olivier Giroud and Willy Caballero sign new deals at ChelseaOlivier Giroud and Willy Caballero sign new deals at Chelsea


Lifestyle

From orange to boxy, Prudence Wade picks out the best accessories of the moment.Spruce up your wardrobe with the coolest new bag trends

From Instagram exercise classes to virtual museum tours, there are plenty of interesting things to do away from your desk.10 ways to spend your lunch break when working from home

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the eventful Irish Tour of 1974

A national day of creativity gives children the chance to express themselves, says Helen O’CallaghanCruinniú na nÓg gives children the chance to express themselves

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »