Double boost for Galway hurlers as Burkes return

Galway hurlers are likely to be boosted by the return of Daithí and David Burke in time for their NHL clash with All-Ireland champions Tipperary next week, but Shane O’Neill is planning without the services of Joseph Cooney and John Hanbury for the foreseeable future.

All-Ireland club football winners with Corofin, Daithí Burke has yet to return to field training with the county hurlers, while former captain David Burke will also be available in ten days’ time after taking an extended off-season to do some travelling.

Galway started their league campaign with a straight forward win over Westmeath, but slipped to an eight-point defeat to Limerick last time out, and O’Neill is excited by the prospect of the All Star duo returning.

“David should be back in the next ten days I’d say. Absolutely (it’s a boost). He’s a former captain and a magnificent player. He’ll be back home in the next few days,” said O’Neill.

“Daithí Burke will be back as well. He is not out on the pitch with us yet: he is doing his own work. What has has been doing is slightly different from football to hurling.”

Last summer Galway suffered their earliest exit from the championship for nearly 60 years when they failed to emerge from the Leinster championship. Both Joseph Cooney and Jonathan Glynn started their final game of the season against Dublin after missing out on sections of the season, and O’Neill has spoken to both players about doing similar this season.

Cooney is currently living in Australia and according to O’Neill, he has no plans of making a rapid return to the county set up. With Hanbury also taking some time away from the game another All-Ireland winner could be absent.

“No John (Hanbury) is taking a break. He’s not in the squad,” confirmed O’Neill.

“I have no update on Johnny Glynn yet. Joseph Cooney, I spoke to him last week and he just can’t give the commitment at the moment. He’s in Australia at the moment.

“But that’s not saying he might not be back at some stage: he might, but at the moment he can’t give the commitment so that’s the way it is.

“The squad is down to 36 at the moment, but it isn't a defined panel. It isn't a closed shop by any means. The 36 are aware of that, the guys, who have been released are aware of it.

“Some of the younger guys, who may come into it, have been given work to do themselves. We feel they are good enough to play inter-county hurling, but probably not at this stage of their development. So they have been given some work to do.

“We will see how they get on in the league and over the next few months. If they are developing and guys aren't performing inside it will be changed. Both sets – those players, who have been released and those in the squad – are aware of that.”