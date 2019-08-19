News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Do you agree with The Sunday Game's hurling team of the year?

Picture: Sportsfile
By Steve Neville
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 07:40 AM

The All-Ireland Hurling final of 2019 saw Seamus Callanan lift the Liam McCarthy cup for Tipperary.

And as another inter-county season comes to an end it means the pundits on The Sunday Game have named their team of the year.

The team includes six players from All-Ireland champions Tipperary and four from beaten finalists Kilkenny.

There are two players 2018 champions Limerick with two players also coming from Wexford.

The final player included in the line-up is Cork man Patrick Horgan.

The Sunday Game Team of the Year

1 Eoin Murphy Kilkenny

2 Sean Finn Limerick

3 Ronan Maher Tipperary

4 Cathal Barrett Tipperary

5 Brendan Maher Tipperary

6 Padraig Walsh Kilkenny

7 Pádraic Maher Tipperary

8 Diarmuid O’Keeffe Wexford

9 Noel McGrath Tipperary

10 Lee Chin Wexford

11 TJ Reid Kilkenny

12 Colin Fennelly Kilkenny

13 Aaron Gillane Limerick

14 Seamus Callanan Tipperary

15 Patrick Horgan Cork

Do you agree with the selection?

 

