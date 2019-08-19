Do you agree with The Sunday Game's hurling team of the year?

The All-Ireland Hurling final of 2019 saw Seamus Callanan lift the Liam McCarthy cup for Tipperary.
And as another inter-county season comes to an end it means the pundits on The Sunday Game have named their team of the year.
The team includes six players from All-Ireland champions Tipperary and four from beaten finalists Kilkenny.
There are two players 2018 champions Limerick with two players also coming from Wexford.
The final player included in the line-up is Cork man Patrick Horgan.
Who made it? The Sunday Game Team of the Year #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/J05dj4wD4c— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019
The Sunday Game Team of the Year
1 Eoin Murphy Kilkenny
2 Sean Finn Limerick
3 Ronan Maher Tipperary
4 Cathal Barrett Tipperary
5 Brendan Maher Tipperary
6 Padraig Walsh Kilkenny
7 Pádraic Maher Tipperary
8 Diarmuid O’Keeffe Wexford
9 Noel McGrath Tipperary
10 Lee Chin Wexford
11 TJ Reid Kilkenny
12 Colin Fennelly Kilkenny
13 Aaron Gillane Limerick
14 Seamus Callanan Tipperary
15 Patrick Horgan Cork