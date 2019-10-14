News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

DJ Carey confirmed as selector in Kilkenny set-up for Brian Cody's 22nd year in charge
By Stephen Barry
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 09:25 PM

DJ Carey will join Brian Cody on the sidelines as the Kilkenny boss was ratified for his 22nd year in charge at a county board meeting.

Carey, who has managed Kilkenny's U20 hurlers, minor footballers, and IT Carlow's Fitzgibbon team, replaces Derek Lyng as a selector. Fellow selector James McGarry will continue in his role.

Michael Comerford has been named as strength and conditioning coach, replacing Michael Dempsey, who joined Cody's management team in 2005.

"On behalf of Kilkenny GAA and Brian Cody, we wish Michael all the best in the future and to thank him for his immense contribution to hurling in Kilkenny," said a statement.

Dempsey worked alongside Cody for eight of the 11 All-Ireland titles he's managed Kilkenny to, including the four in a row from 2006 to 2009.

Lyng, meanwhile, takes over from Carey as manager of Kilkenny's U20 team, with Peter Barry and Michael Rice on board as his selectors.

Richie Mulrooney continues as minor manager, with Adrian Finan, Marin Carey, and Sean Kelly as selectors, and James Meagher as team trainer.

Christy Walsh has also been ratified as Kilkenny junior football manager for the 2020 season. The team coach will be JJ Grace, while Dan O’Neill and Paddy McConigley will be team selectors.

TOPIC: GAA

