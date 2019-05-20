Diarmuid O’Sullivan: 'Nobody was ever killed from handbags'

Former Cork player and selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan says he wouldn’t last 10 minutes in today’s game with the prevailing approach of referees.

The Paddy Power News columnist was critical of Paud O'Dwyer’s officiating in Cork’s win over Limerick on Sunday.

“The yellow card Mark Coleman received was incredible. If I was still playing the game, I wouldn't have lasted 10 minutes.

“Brian Gavin highlighted recently in his article in the Examiner that, unfortunately, the high calibre referees are starting to go out of the game and we're going to have to make do with a lesser standard of ref until they gain the experience and know-how on how to manage the game. The standard has undoubtedly dropped over the last few years.

“There were question marks over Sean Cleere in Cork and Tipp last weekend, now you have Paud O'Dwyer from Sunday and don't get me started on the Tipp v Waterford game. There was no argument over the second yellow Conor Gleeson received, but I don't know what he was booked for at all, for the first one.

“If this kind of refereeing continues, the cut and trust of the Championship is going to slowly disappear because of the bit of jostling with be taken out of our game. I don't ever remember someone being killed from a bit of handbags.

“It's part and parcel of the game and it’s what makes the Munster Championship so special. People ask if they need help, but did Brian Gavin or Barry Kelly need help? No. They had a bit of common sense and they knew what Championship hurling meant.

“They knew there’d be a bit of rough and tumble here or a bit of holding there, but it was part of the game. They weren't stupid, and most of the time they knew it was the two players at it.

“As a fan, you want to see guys on your team willing to go to the edge to win. But, some of the refereeing we've seen so far has been very soft.

“For example, I watched the video of Down and Derry in the Christy Ring Cup this year and the ref let five head-high challenges go and played on in the first half alone. Then in games of a higher magnitude, we're not allowed to touch each other. It's very inconsistent.”

