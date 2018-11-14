Declan Kelly firm Teneo links with Tipperary GAA

Global corporate adviser Teneo, co-owned by Liam Sheedy’s fellow Portroe man Declan Kelly, has come on board as Tipperary’s new main sponsor.

Now based in New York, former Irish Examiner journalist Kelly, who as chairman and chief executive leads the advisory firm which has offices in Dublin — where defender Brendan Maher is an employee — has also agreed to establish and head up a commercial board that will support Tipperary GAA.

The Teneo logo will replace outgoing sponsor Elverys Intersport on the Tipperary jersey from minor to senior level in both codes from January 1 next year and county chairman John Devane yesterday expressed his delight at the news of the link-up with Kelly, brother of Labour TD Alan.

“Teneo is the world’s leading CEO advisory firm and has strong links to our county, with its chairman, CEO and co-founder Declan Kelly being a proud Tipperary native and long-time private supporter of Tipperary GAA initiatives in the last several years,” said Devane.

“He is a lifelong friend of Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy, both of whom come from Portroe, and we thank him for taking on this important new leadership role on behalf of the Premier County.

“The ability to tap into the strategic talents of one of the world’s leading advisory firms will be hugely beneficial. Teneo’s partnership will assist us to further Tipperary GAA both, on and off the field, and to create sustainable support and structures to encourage participation at all levels and embed a culture of excellence.

“Teneo will be much more than a jersey sponsor and very much a strategic partner.

“We have long sought to cultivate a strong relationship with our diaspora and this double commitment reflects very positively on Tipperary GAA.”

“We thank Declan and Teneo for this and look forward to working with them as we move into the 2019 season and in the years ahead.”

Meanwhile, Sheedy has revealed a 40-strong training panel that will commence collective on-field sessions this weekend after their official November 15 return date. Among them are 11 of this year’s U21 All-Ireland winning team — Dillon Quirke, who recently won a senior county medal with Clonoulty-Rossmore, Barry Hogan, Brian McGrath, Killian O’Dwyer, Robert Byrne, Ger Browne, Colin English, Jerome Cahill, Jake Morris, Mark Kehoe, and Cian Darcy. Paddy Cadell, who came on in the final win over Cork, is also included.

Brendan Maher, Billy McCarthy, Michael Cahill, and Seán Curran are sidelined with serious knee injuries, while there are no places for the likes of Paul Maher, Tomás Hamill, and Conor Kenny.

“It all kicks off for us on the weekend of November 17,” Sheedy told Tipp FM. “We’ll have a busy schedule up to Christmas. That’s the block where you have to get some of the heavy lifting done. You get your break for Christmas and then you come back in.

“It all happens really quickly — when you think about it, we play Clare on January 26 in the first round under lights in Semple Stadium. We’re going to enter the Munster League as well — we’re playing Limerick on December 14 and that’s a big chance to see where we’re at just before Christmas.

“Loads going on — I have to say it’s been very enjoyable to date but we’re only now getting to the stage where we’re getting on the pitch and that’s where all the fun is.”

Tipperary training panel (surnames in alphabetical order): Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill); James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane); Michael Breen (Ballina); Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); Robert Byrne (Portroe); Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens); Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs); Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch); Willie Connors (Kiladangan); Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs); Colin English (Fr. Sheehy’s); Alan Flynn (Kiladangan); Jason Forde (Silvermines); Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill); Conor Hammersley (Clonoulty-Rossmore); Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg); Barry Hogan (Kiladangan); Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha); Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); Seamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s Clonmel); Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh); Donagh Maher (Burgess); Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); Patrick Maher ( Lorrha-Dorrha); Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); Mark McCarthy (Toomevara); Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh); Brian McGrath, John McGrath, Noel McGrath (all Loughmore-Castleiney); Jamie Moloney (Drom & Inch); Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg); Sean O’Brien (Newport); Joe O’Dwyer, John O’Dwyer, Killian O’Dwyer (all Killenaule); Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs); Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore); Jason Ryan (Toomevara); David Sweeney (Kiladangan).