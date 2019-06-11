Croke Park announce times and venues for Football qualifiers

RTE and Sky Sports will go head-to-head for GAA viewers' attention on Saturday June 22 with a pair of attractive football clashes slated for 7pm.

Croke Park has confirmed the times and venues for the SFC Round 2 Qualifiers with the two most attractive games - Monaghan v Armagh in Clones and Down v Mayo in Newry - both throwing in at 7pm.

Sky Sports is likely to opt for one of those two games for its live Saturday night slot.

That's also the start time for the Munster SFC final between Cork and Kerry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, which RTÉ is showing live.

Saturday June 22

Munster SFC final: Cork v Kerry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 7pm;

SFC Rd 2 Qualifiers: Antrim v Kildare, Corrigan Park, 3pm; Longford v Tyrone, Pearse Park, 5pm; Derry v Laois, Derry COE, 5pm; Westmeath v Limerick, Mullingar, 6pm; Leitrim v Clare, Carrick-on-Shannon, 6pm; Monaghan v Armagh, Clones, 7pm; Down v Mayo, Newry, 7pm.

Christy Ring Cup Final: Down v Meath, Croke Park, 2pm;

Nicky Rackard Cup final: Armagh v Sligo, Croke Park, 4pm;

Lory Meagher Cup final: Leitrim v Lancashire, Croke Park, 12pm

Sunday, June 23rd

SFC Rd 2 Qualifier: Offaly v Sligo, Tullamore, 2pm