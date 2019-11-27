Corn Uí Mhuirí wrap: Clonakilty's three-goal blitz shakes off Clonmel

Clonakilty Community College sealed their place in the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals after a ten-point win over High School Clonmel.

In a group where all three remaining teams were in with a chance of qualifying alongside group winners Rathmore, Clonakilty knew a win would be enough and they sealed that much with three second-half goals to take a 3-10 to 0-9 victory.

After the sides turned around level at 0-6 apiece, Clonakilty took over on the resumption as their three All-Ireland winning Cork minors made their presence felt in a variety of ways.

One of those, full-back Daniel Peet, provided the scoring pass for the first goal after 32 minutes, when Sean Walsh finished well to give the West Cork school a significant boost.

Clonakilty could have had a second goal within four minutes after another All-Ireland winner, Ryan O’Donovan, was fouled on his way through for a penalty. But Clonmel keeper Fabian Kerton produced a magnificent one-handed save to turn Adam Hunt’s well-struck effort around the post for a ‘45.

Kerton came to his side’s rescue again in the next attack as O’Donovan couldn’t generate enough power with a low shot, with the keeper getting down well to hold the ball safely.

The Clonakilty attacker managed a point entering the closing quarter with a shot that bounced awkwardly over Kerton’s head to leave it still nicely poised at 1-7 to 0-7.

But two goals in three minutes shortly after killed off High School’s dogged resistance.

O’Donovan turned supplier for substitute Conor Daly to score for a two-goal advantage after 48 minutes before Padraic Cullinane rattled in the third via the inside of an upright for 3-7 to 0-7.

While the Tipperary school kicked a couple of points, Clonakilty responded well to close out the game with the impressive Dean Harte pointing before O’Donovan chalked up his sixth and seventh points.

A 10-point winning margin hardly seemed likely after High School started on the front foot and were 0-4 to 0-1 in front at the end of the opening quarter. But the switch of the other Cork minor Jack Lawton from centre-back to midfield had a major influence in arresting High School’s control.

It rendered the result of the other game in Group B of little consequence, with Rathmore winning out 5-14 to 2-12 over De La Salle College Macroom. In a free-flowing, good-spirited game, Dylan Roche netted a hat-trick of goals and James Darmody the other two for the Kerry school.

The Group C decider between Skibbereen Community School and St Flannan's was postponed until Friday. St Francis College Rochestown have already won that group, making it at least four Cork quarter-finalists, alongside Clonakilty, Hamilton High School Bandon, and Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig.

The dead-rubber games to decide third place in Groups A and D were also free-scoring contests, with Mercy Mounthawk beating Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 6-19 to 6-9, and Intermediate School Killorglin seeing off Coláiste Chríost Rí 7-14 to 3-7.