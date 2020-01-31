Cork ring the changes ahead of Tipperary visit

There are six changes to the Cork side for tomorrow's Allianz HL Division 1 Group A clash with Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm).

Having opened their campaign with defeat at Waterford last week, the Rebels have rung the changes, albeit with some of the alterations made so as to lessen the load on those involved with UCC in the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Patrick Collins replaces Anthony Nash in goal while Colm Spillane, who missed all of last year, is named in the full-back line instead of Castlelyons clubmate Niall O’Leary.

Luke Meade, Robbie O’Flynn, Alan Cadogan, Declan Dalton replace Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kingston, Patrick Horgan, and Conor Lehane.

Tipperary, beaten by Limerick last week, have one change with Cian Darcy coming in for Bryan O’Mara.

Waterford who take on Westmeath with four alterations from the Cork win.

Billy Nolan, Shane Fives, Kieran Power and Mark O’Brien take over from Stephen O’Keeffe, Conor Gleeson, Calum Lyons, and Jack Prendergast.

Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid and captain Declan Hannon make their first appearances of the year for Limerick, who meet Galway in Group B. The pair are among seven new inclusions since the Tipp game, with corner-back Aaron Costello also coming in.

Dalo's Hurling Show: Cork's old failings, Déise reborn, danger of 14 Cats, Limerick in Tipp heads?

For their football league Division 1 clash with Galway in Tralee, Kerry have two changes following the draw with Dublin last week: Gavin White for Brian Ó Beaglaoiioch, and Liam Kearney for Adrian Spillane.

Dublin’s Rory O’Carroll makes his first league appearance since 2015 against Mayo.

In Division 3, Cork have three changes against Leitrim, with Tadhg Corkery, John O’Rourke and Michael Hurley replacing Sam Ryan, Paul Ring and Damen Gore.

CORK (HL v Tipperary): P Collins (Ballinhassig); C Spillane (Castlelyons), R Downey (Glen Rovers), S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers), T O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), D Cahalane (St Finbarr’s); B Cooper (Youghal), L Meade (Newcestown); R O’Flynn (Erin’s Own), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), A Walsh (Kanturk); A Cadogan (Douglas), D Dalton (Fr O’Neills), P Horgan (Glen Rovers). Subs: A Nash (Kanturk), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), S O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), C Joyce (Na Piarsaigh), M Coleman (Blarney), D Fitzgibbon (Charleville), S Kingston (Douglas), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers), C Lehane (Midleton), B Turnbull (Douglas), M O’Halloran (Blackrock).

KILKENNY (HL v Carlow): E Murphy (Glenmore); C Wallace (Erin’s Own), H Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), C Delaney (Erin’s Own); M Cody (Dunnamaggin), P Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), M Carey (Young Irelands); C Fogarty (Erin’s Own), A Murphy (Glenmore); B Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), W Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), J Maher (St Lachtain’s); B Sheehan (Dicksboro), R Hogan (Danesfort), G Aylward (Glenmore).

LIMERICK (HL v Galway): N Quaid (Effin); A Costello (Kilmallock); S Finn (Bruff), R English (Doon); D Morrissey (Ahane), D Hannon (Adare), B Nash (South Liberties); W O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), D O’Donovan (Doon); G Hegarty (St Patrick’s), T Morrissey (Ahane), D Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca); D Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), S Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), G Mulcahy (Kilmallock).

TIPPERARY (HL v Cork): B Horgan (Lorrha-Dorrha); C Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), R Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), S O’Brien (Newport); S Kennedy (St Mary’s), P Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), P Cadell (JK Brackens); A Flynn (Kiladangan), W Connors (Kiladangan); J McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), C Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs), M Breen (Ballina); M Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), J Forde (Silvermines), J Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg).

WATERFORD (HL v Westmeath): B Nolan (Roanmore); S Fives (Tourin), C Prunty (Abbeyside), S McNulty (De La Salle); K Power (Dungarvan), D Fives (Tourin), I Daly (Lismore); K Bennett (Ballysaggart), M O’Brien (Ferrybank); N Montgomery (Abbeyside), D Lyons (Dungarvan), J Fagan (De La Salle); D Hutchinson (Ballygunner), S Bennett (Ballysaggart), P Curran (Dungarvan).

KERRY (HL v Offaly): M Stackpoole (Lixnaw); S Weir (Crotta O’Neills), E Murphy (Causeway), E Leen (St Brendan’s); T O’Connor (Crotta O’Neills), M Boyle (Ballyduff), C O’Keeffee (Lixnaw); S Nolan (Crotta O’Neills), F Mackessy (St Brendan’s); B Barrett (Causeway), C Harty (Causeway), M Leane (Ballyheigue); P Boyle (Ballyduff), S Conway (Lixnaw), J Conway (Crotta O’Neills).

DUBLIN (FL v Mayo): E Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams); E Lowndes (St Peregrine’s), D Byrne (Naomh Olaf), R O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes); J McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), J Small (Ballymun Kickhams), E Murchan (Na Fianna); B Fenton (Raheny), B Howard (Raheny); N Scully (Templeogue Synge St), P Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), C Kilkenny (Castleknock); K McManamon (St Jude’s), P Andrews (St Brigid’s), D Rock (Ballymn Kickhams).

KERRY (FL v Galway): S Ryan (Rathmore); J Foley (Ballydonoghue), T Morley (Templenoe), S Enright (Tarbert); P Murphy (Rathmore), G Crowley (Templenoe), G White (Dr Crokes); L Kearney (Spa), J Barry (Na Gaeil); G O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys), S O’Shea (Kenmare), S O’Brien (Kenmare); J O’Donoghue (Legion), D Clifford (Fossa), P Geaney (Dingle).

CORK (FL v Leitrim): M Martin (Nemo Rangers); S Powter (Douglas), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), K Crowley (Millstreet); T Corkery (Cill na Martra), L O’Donovan (Clonakilty), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), B Hartnett (Douglas); J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), S White (Clonakilty), R Deane (Bantry Blues); M Hurley (Castlehaven), C Sheehan (Éire Óg), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown). Subs: J Creedon (Iveleary), A Browne (Newmarket), P Murphy (Bandon), Tomás Clancy (Fermoy), C Kiely (Ballincollig), K O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), R Harkin (Mallow), S Forde (Na Piarsaigh), P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

TIPPERARY (FL v Louth): E Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); A Campbell (Moyle Rovers), J Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), C O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan); E Moloney (Drom & Inch), R Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork), D Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); S O’Brien (Ballina), C Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials); B Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), J Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), B Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill); L Boland (Moyle Rovers), C Sweeney (Ballyporeen), K O’Halloran (Portroe).

WATERFORD (FL v Wicklow): P Hunt (Rathgormack); D Ó Cathasaigh (An Rinn), B Looby (Ballinacourty), R Flynn (Rathgormack); D Corcoran (St Saviour’s), S O’Donovan (Modeligo), D Ryan (The Nire); M Curry (Rathgormack), M Kiely (Dungarvan); D Guiry (The Nire), J Curry (Rathgormack), J Gleeson (Rathgormack); C Murray (Rathgormack), B Lynch (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), S Curry (Rathgormack).