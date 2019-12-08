News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork champions Russell Rovers overcome St Mary's to collect Munster Junior title

By Therese O’Callaghan
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 02:03 PM

Russell Rovers (Cork) 2-13 - 0-11 St Mary’s (Waterford)

Russell Rovers claimed their first Munster club JHC title at the Fraher Field today. The game, which was switched from Mallow to Dungarvan due to storm Atiyah, was a battle from start to finish.

Goals in either half proved crucial. Top-scorer Josh Beausang bagged his in the first minute while Brian ‘Bud’ Hartnett sealed the deal eight minutes from time.

St Mary’s had the strong wind to their backs in the first half, but it was Russell Rovers who started the better with Beausang finding the net inside the opening minute after he was put through by Hartnett.

Russell Rovers went on to lead 1-4 to 0-4 on 20 minutes but St Mary’s were back in the game when Eoin Kearns bagged his fifth point and there was one from wing-back Dermot Tobin for stalemate at the break, 1-4 to 0-7.

The accuracy from placed ball specialist Beausang helped the Cork side 1-9 to 0-9 ahead midway through the second half. St Mary’s had a chance of a goal – they also had a couple of opportunities before half-time - but it didn’t work out.

Russell Rovers remained in the driving seat. Hartnett’s green flag putting the result beyond doubt.

Scorers for Russell Rovers: J Beausang (1-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 sl), B Hartnett (1-1), J McGrath (0-2), K Moynihan and K Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Mary’s: E Kearns (0-7, 0-6 frees), D Tobin, S Fitzpatrick, K Sheehan and JJ Coffey (0-1 each).

Russell Rovers: R Walsh’ K O’Brien, E O’Sullivan, P Lane; J Kennifick, JP Ivers, C Ruddy; K Tattan, K Walsh; D Moynihan (Capt), L Duggan Murray, J McGrath; B Hartnett, K Moynihan, J Beausang. Subs: D O’Brien for J McGrath (56), E McGrath for K Walsh (62), K Ivers for C Ruddy (63), J Ahern for P Lane (66).

St Mary’s: JP Fitzpatrick; C Tobin, D Coffey (Joint-Capt), R Gleeson; A Kearney, B McGourty (Joint-Capt), D Tobin; S Fitzpatrick, K Sheehan; J Power, J Skehan, E Kearns; S Coffey, M Kearns, J Sheehan. Subs: JJ Coffey for S Coffey (20), J O’Shea for J Skehan (half-time), C Geary for J Sheehan (53), G Hallinan for J Power (63).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick).

