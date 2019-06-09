Cork and Dublin GAA chiefs on new fixtures task force

GAA chiefs have tasked its new fixtures review group to present recommendations for Central Council and Congress by November.

The membership of the task force was confirmed Sunday with chairman Eddie O’Sullivan joined by the likes of Cork CEO Kevin O'Donovan, Connacht secretary John Prenty and Dublin GAA CEO John Costello.

The GPA and CPA have a committee voice in the guise of Michael Higgins and Ronan Sheehan, while second and third level schools will be represented by Down's Seamus Woods (PPs) and Michael Hyland from the HEC. Derry's Stephen Barker, of Ulster GAA's CCC and Meath minor manager Conor O'Donoghue completes th4e task force set up by GAA president John Horan.

Its primary goal is to consider current and significant issues affecting the GAA fixtures calendar, including the current positioning and footprint of inter-county competitions and the time available for clubs.

The Task Force has been asked to give particular consideration to: