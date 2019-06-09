News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork and Dublin GAA chiefs on new fixtures task force

Cork CEO Kevin O'Donovan
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 05:41 PM

GAA chiefs have tasked its new fixtures review group to present recommendations for Central Council and Congress by November.

The membership of the task force was confirmed Sunday with chairman Eddie O’Sullivan joined by the likes of Cork CEO Kevin O'Donovan, Connacht secretary John Prenty and Dublin GAA CEO John Costello.

The GPA and CPA have a committee voice in the guise of Michael Higgins and Ronan Sheehan, while second and third level schools will be represented by Down's Seamus Woods (PPs) and Michael Hyland from the HEC. Derry's Stephen Barker, of Ulster GAA's CCC and Meath minor manager Conor O'Donoghue completes th4e task force set up by GAA president John Horan.

Its primary goal is to consider current and significant issues affecting the GAA fixtures calendar, including the current positioning and footprint of inter-county competitions and the time available for clubs.

The Task Force has been asked to give particular consideration to:

  • The timing and structure of the main senior inter-county competitions (pre-season, league and championship) including the need for a closed season
  • The rules governing the monitoring and governance of fixtures at club level as well as the structure of championships
  • The practicalities of delivering a ‘Calendar Year’ with Club Finals being played before year end and the timing of and eligibility for third level, Under 20 and present minor (U17) competitions.

