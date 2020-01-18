Conahy Shamrocks claim second junior club championship

Conahy Shamrocks 0-22 - 0-15 Russell Rovers

Conahy Shamrocks won their second All Ireland junior hurling club championship title today at Croke Park.

Previous champions from 2008, they were on top throughout.

The cup remains with the Cats following Dunnamaggin’s success last year.

Twelve points from James Bergin was central to the victory in what was a tremendous all-round display from the winners.

The Kilkenny club led from the off, outscoring Russell Rovers 0-8 to 0-2 after quarter of an hour.

Bergin was accurate from frees and there were fine scores from Donal Brennan, Eoin Cahill, Bill Murphy and Kieran Mooney.

Russell Rovers fought back with Josh Beausang finding the range from placed balls to close the gap to two but Conahy Shamrocks pulled away again to lead at the break, 0-11 to 0-7.

Russell Rovers, meanwhile, suffered a huge blow with Beausang forced off in what appeared to be a recurrence of a shoulder injury in first-half stoppage.

The second half continued in similar fashion with the gap extended to five points at the three-quarter mark.

Conahy Shamrocks pulled away further ensuring the Munster men couldn’t claw their way back.

IT'S ALL OVER!! ⚫️🟡 The first AIB @officialgaa Club All-Ireland title of the weekend goes to @ConahyShamrocks!👏A savage display 🔥 Commiserations to @rovers_abu who gave it their all and represented Cork with pride! 💪@ConahyShamrocks 0-22@rovers_abu 0-15#TheToughest pic.twitter.com/alnB7Cnyqp — AIB_GAA (@AIB_GAA) January 18, 2020

Scorers for Conahy Shamrocks: J Bergin (0-12, 0-8 frees), K Mooney (0-4), D Brennan (0-2), E Delaney, E Cahill, T Phelan and B Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Russell Rovers: J Beausang (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65), B Hartnett (0-4, 0-3 frees), L Duggan Murray (0-2), R Walsh (free), K Walsh, D O’Brien and D Moynihan (0-1 each).

Conahy Shamrocks: P Delaney; S Callinan, D Healy, L Cass; D Cuddihy, B Healy, E Carroll; D Brennan, E Delaney; T Phelan, J Mullan, E Cahill; J Bergin (Capt), K Mooney, B Murphy.

Subs: A Healy for D Cuddihy (48), T Rice for E Cahill (60), T Nolan for B Murphy (62).

Russell Rovers: R Walsh; K O’Brien, E O’Sullivan, P Lane; C Ruddy, J P Ivers, J Kennifick; K Tattan, K Walsh; J McGrath, L Duggan Murray, D Moynihan (Capt); K Moynihan, J Beausang, B Hartnett.

Subs: D O’Brien for J Beausang (31 inj).

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin).