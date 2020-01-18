News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Conahy Shamrocks claim second junior club championship

Conahy Shamrocks claim second junior club championship
Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
By Therese O’Callaghan
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 05:56 PM

Conahy Shamrocks 0-22 - 0-15 Russell Rovers

Conahy Shamrocks won their second All Ireland junior hurling club championship title today at Croke Park.

Previous champions from 2008, they were on top throughout.

The cup remains with the Cats following Dunnamaggin’s success last year.

Twelve points from James Bergin was central to the victory in what was a tremendous all-round display from the winners.

The Kilkenny club led from the off, outscoring Russell Rovers 0-8 to 0-2 after quarter of an hour.

Bergin was accurate from frees and there were fine scores from Donal Brennan, Eoin Cahill, Bill Murphy and Kieran Mooney.

Russell Rovers fought back with Josh Beausang finding the range from placed balls to close the gap to two but Conahy Shamrocks pulled away again to lead at the break, 0-11 to 0-7.

Russell Rovers, meanwhile, suffered a huge blow with Beausang forced off in what appeared to be a recurrence of a shoulder injury in first-half stoppage.

The second half continued in similar fashion with the gap extended to five points at the three-quarter mark.

Conahy Shamrocks pulled away further ensuring the Munster men couldn’t claw their way back.

Scorers for Conahy Shamrocks: J Bergin (0-12, 0-8 frees), K Mooney (0-4), D Brennan (0-2), E Delaney, E Cahill, T Phelan and B Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Russell Rovers: J Beausang (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65), B Hartnett (0-4, 0-3 frees), L Duggan Murray (0-2), R Walsh (free), K Walsh, D O’Brien and D Moynihan (0-1 each).

Conahy Shamrocks: P Delaney; S Callinan, D Healy, L Cass; D Cuddihy, B Healy, E Carroll; D Brennan, E Delaney; T Phelan, J Mullan, E Cahill; J Bergin (Capt), K Mooney, B Murphy.

Subs: A Healy for D Cuddihy (48), T Rice for E Cahill (60), T Nolan for B Murphy (62).

Russell Rovers: R Walsh; K O’Brien, E O’Sullivan, P Lane; C Ruddy, J P Ivers, J Kennifick; K Tattan, K Walsh; J McGrath, L Duggan Murray, D Moynihan (Capt); K Moynihan, J Beausang, B Hartnett.

Subs: D O’Brien for J Beausang (31 inj).

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin).

READ MORE

Shane Walsh fires Galway to Connacht League glory

More on this topic

Longford lift O'Byrne Cup for first time in 20 yearsLongford lift O'Byrne Cup for first time in 20 years

Shane Walsh fires Galway to Connacht League gloryShane Walsh fires Galway to Connacht League glory

Watch live: Fr O'Neill's face Tullaroan in All-Ireland Intermediate finalWatch live: Fr O'Neill's face Tullaroan in All-Ireland Intermediate final

Watch live: Russell Rovers take on Conahy Shamrocks in All-Ireland Junior finalWatch live: Russell Rovers take on Conahy Shamrocks in All-Ireland Junior final

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Ulster’s victory ensures quarter-final placeUlster’s victory ensures quarter-final place

Calvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim drawCalvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim draw

Wolves claw their way back to win at SouthamptonWolves claw their way back to win at Southampton

Norwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier LeagueNorwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier League


Lifestyle

The actor knows how to impress when it comes to high profile events.6 times Katie Holmes wowed on the red carpet

Glamour, fun and feathers all feature in this year’s hottest looks – but first and foremost, individual style rules.10 on-trend ways to transform your home in 2020

Abi Jackson shares the enduring appeal of Pooh Bear’s wisdom on Winnie-the-Pooh Day – author A.A. Milne’s birthday.Winnie-the-Pooh Day: The wellbeing lessons we can learn from Pooh Bear

We asked three experts for the low-down on shampooing frequency.How often should you really wash your hair?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »