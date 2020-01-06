News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Colm Spillane returns as Cork name team for Canon O’Brien Cup

By Denis Hurley
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 07:10 PM

Kieran Kingston has named a side with a mix of youth and experience as the Cork hurlers take on UCC in tomorrow night’s Canon O’Brien Cup game at the Mardyke (7pm).

Goalkeeper Anthony Nash, Eoin Cadogan and Séamus Harnedy make their first appearances of the campaign in a team that features seven starters from the All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Kilkenny last July.

Colm Spillane, who didn’t feature in last year’s championship, is named at corner-back alongside Cadogan and Séan O’Donoghue.

CORK (Canon O’Brien Cup v UCC): A Nash (Kanturk); C Spillane (Castlelyons), E Cadogan (Douglas), S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers), B Cooper (Youghal), D Cahalane (St Finbarr’s); T O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), T O’Connell (Midleton); C Lehane (Midleton), L Meade (Newcestown), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers); J O’Connor (Sarsfields), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), B Turnbull (Douglas).

Subs: G Collins (Ballinhassig), C Barry (Castlelyons), P Horgan (Glen Rovers), S O’Regan (Watergrasshill), E Roche (Bride Rovers), E Carey (Kilworth), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Roche (Bride Rovers).

TOPIC: GAA

