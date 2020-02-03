News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Colm O'Rourke criticised for using 'homophobic language' on RTÉ

By Stephen Barry
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 11:53 AM

A comment made by RTÉ analyst Colm O'Rourke has been labelled as homophobic by leading GAA referee David Gough.

During a discussion on the black card rule on Allianz League Sunday last night, O'Rourke said removing contact from the game would turn it into a "pansy-boy" game.

"If a person isn't going to have the ability to go for a ball and take a chance on hitting somebody, then we'll have nothing in the game. It will be a namby-pamby pansy-boy game and I think none of us want that," he said.

Former Cork hurler and mental health campaigner Conor Cusack tweeted: "Not long after the GAA's first official participation in Gay Pride, the outdated label 'pansy boy' used on a GAA TV programme".

David Gough, who refereed last year's drawn All-Ireland football final, added: "The pejorative use of homophobic language on national TV is abhorrent and unacceptable. I'm disgusted."

