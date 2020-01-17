Co-workers set to meet on the field on All-Ireland final day

Monday morning could be an awkward affair in the staff canteen at Egis Lagan Services.

Employees Daniel Moynihan and Tom Nolan are putting their friendship to one side this weekend with the pair facing off in the All-Ireland Club junior hurling final on Saturday evening.

Moynihan captains Russell Rovers in the decider against Nolan’s Conahy Shamrocks at Croke Park at 4pm.

And that isn’t the only link which the motorway and dual carriageway maintenance company have with Saturday’s action on Jones’s Road as another ELS employee, Paudie Higgins, features for Fr O’Neills against Tullaroan in the All-Ireland Club intermediate showpiece at 6pm.

Both games will be broadcast on the TG4 Youtube channel.