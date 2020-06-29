News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Classic Cork GAA action: Relive the 1997 county final replay between Beara and Castlehaven

By Sports Desk Staff
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 06:38 PM

The Beara and Castlehaven teams for the 1997 Cork SFC final replay at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

As clubs embark on their preparations for a return to action in July, the Irish Examiner this week begins rebroadcasting some classic games from the archives of the Cork county championships.

Tonight, at 7.30pm, you can relive the 1997 Cork SFC final replay between Beara and Castlehaven when, despite heavy underfoot conditions, the action did not disappoint.


The stream is available on the Examiner Sport Facebook page, and will appear here after it goes live.

On Wednesday, we'll air the 1994 West Cork JAHC final featuring Argideen Rangers and Barryroe.

And, on Friday, we'll revisit the 2014 Cork PIHC final between Ballyhea and Newcestown at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

All games will go live at 7.30pm on the Examiner Sport Facebook page, as well as on Cork GAA's Facebook page.

GAA

