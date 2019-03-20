Caroline Currid to leave Limerick backroom team

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has confirmed that Performance Psychologist Caroline Currid has left his backroom team.

Kiely has frequently lauded Currid’s influence as Limerick ended their 45-year wait for All-Ireland glory.

But he has now confirmed to the Limerick Leader that Currid has decided to step away from the setup this season.

“Caroline Currid made a very big impact with our group, both players and management, over the last two years,” Kiely said.

“She brought a new dimension to our approach to preparing our teams and players and brought an awful lot of experience, very valuable experience, to the group, to me as manager, to the management team as a whole and obviously to the players.

We are extremely grateful for the very valuable input she made over the last two years.

“We wish her well in her future endeavours - she is a very ambitious lady and I have no doubt she will go on to further success with other teams in terms of her involvement in sport. We will always be grateful for her input over the last few years.

“It was her decision to move on - she has other areas that she wishes to pursue in her career and there was no issue between us and we wish her well. I’m sure she is keeping a close eye on our progress”.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner at the end of last season, Kiely said Currid had been invaluable in helping him manage the morale in what was a particularly young squad.

“Caroline will offer advice at various junctures during the year. She would have been a great help in measuring the mood and dipping the temperature of the camp.

“She’s got a handle on how the players are feeling at that time. So if a few lads are feeling more anxious than they normally would you’d be trying to lighten the mood. It’s just staying in tune with the mood of the group and knowing where you want it to be in the first place.

"If you know where you want it to be, you can influence where it gets to. But if you leave it off to its own devices it could end up anywhere.“