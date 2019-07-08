News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cards and controversy aplenty as Causeway crush Kilmoyley

A scene from the mass brawl between Kilmoyley (green) and Causeway that overshadowed the latter’s nine-point win in their Kerry SHCround-one clash at Austin Stack Park yesterday. Picture: Domnick Walsh
By Mortimer Murphy
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 06:00 AM

A mass brawl overshadowed Causeway’s nine-point win over Kilmoyley in an ill-tempered Kerry senior hurling championship first round tie in Austin Stack Park, Tralee, yesterday.

The game was delayed for five minutes in the first half by the incident before order was eventually restored by match referee Simon Stokes and his officials. Stokes flashed 13 yellows and red cards to Kilmoyley’s Paudie O’Connor and Philip Maunsell.

Brandon Barrett, who played in Kerry’s All-Ireland JFC semi-final win over Scotland in Glasgow — gave a man-of-the-match display, shooting nine points while Kerry senior hurler Colum Harty hit 0-5 in a one-sided contest (0-20 to 0-11). 

Maurice O’Connor scored nine points for the losers who now head for the backdoor.

Ballyduff and Crotta O’Neill’s were involved in a cracker with the game finishing level after extra-time on 1-20 apiece.

Crotta, thanks to seven points from Shane Nolan, led 0-10 to 0-6 at half-time but Ballyduff stormed back and went ahead thanks to efforts from Podge Boyle (4), Mikey Boyle (3) and Liam Boyle (1). 

Shane Nolan came to his side’s rescue with three late scores to force extra-time.

A Mikey Boyle point saw Ballyduff move 0-19 to 0-18 in front at half-time in extra-time but a Jordan Conway goal pushed Crotta in front.

The sides traded scores before Ballyduff launched one final assault and though on his back, Podge Boyle somehow managed to poke the ball home.

But referee Diarmuid Kirwan played on and from the puck-out, Jordan Conway fired over the equaliser and set up a mouthwatering replay.

On Saturday evening UCC star Shane Conway scored 3-11 ( 3-2 from play) as champ-ions Lixnaw hammered Ballyheigue (3-25 to 0-13) with Philip Lucid notching 0-11 for the losers.

There was drama aplenty also when St Brendan’s defeated Abbeydorney 1-21 to 1-19 on Saturday — with the winners having trailed by eight points at half-time. Veteran John Egan was their hero when striking home a last-second goal.

