Camogie: Limerick bid to end miserable record

Limerick have plenty of incentive to qualify for the Littlewoods Ireland camogie league Division 1 final when they make the journey to St Brendan’s Park in Birr tomorrow.

They have lost the last four semi-finals. Standing between them and success this time is Galway.

Limerick captain Caoimhe Costelloe, who led her county to All-Ireland minor glory in 2014 and was also a vital cog in their All-Ireland intermediate- winning side that year, says they are expecting a stern examination.

“Yes, definitely another big test for us. Birr is a fabulous pitch, we have played there before. This will be our fifth successive year making the semi-finals, we have lost every year since 2015. We just need to get over that line, it is about making progress. We have struggled to get over that hurdle.”

Representing the Adare club, she maintains it is about believing in themselves. They will be hoping to replicate the level of performance they produced in their final group game when they lost to Kilkenny by the narrowest of margins.

“Even though we were both through to the semi-finals, we went out to win, 100%. We were beaten in the last few minutes by a point but it boosted our confidence knowing we can compete.

“We need to be able to do that against the more prominent counties. That game last month was a double header with the Limerick hurlers in the Gaelic Grounds.

The crowd was starting to build for the second half of our match and it was tight on the scoreboard. With 15 minutes to go, the outcome was in the melting pot.

"The crowd got behind us. Be it hurling or camogie, they appreciated the effort and the skill shown by ourselves and Kilkenny.

“It is not often that we get applauded off the field so that was a very nice moment. It was an honour, too, to play alongside our boys who are the All-Ireland champions. I would think highly of having got to do that.”

Caoimhe is not certain when the Shannonsiders last reached the top tier league final. She prefers to focus on the present.

“I think Limerick got to a league final in the early 2000s. But this is a whole new crop of players. A very ambitious group. We are very focused on us as a group, we look out for each other a lot. We cannot get caught up in history. We met Galway in the championship last year and we were well beaten.

“But you can’t dwell on the past. Galway are an incredible team and they are very skilful. Cork, Kilkenny and Galway are the teams up there, they are a credit to the Camogie Association. They have raised the bar. Galway had their fair share of hurt.

“I was delighted to see them win the All-Ireland in 2013. Galway will be favourites, but we are looking forward to it. We play a similar style.”

Declan Nash has taken over the reins as Limerick manager.

“Declan was with us for the last three years as strength and conditioning coach, so that would have fed into his role as manager. Anything he can do, he will do for us and more. He is very approachable. I couldn’t speak highly enough of him.”

Holders Kilkenny will renew rivalry with All-Ireland champions Cork in the other semi-final in Waterford IT, also at 2pm.

“I find them intriguing to watch. Cork and Kilkenny know each other so well at this stage. Their matches are very tactical.”