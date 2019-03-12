Cadogan injury not as serious as Cork feared

The Cork hurling management is hopeful that Alan Cadogan’s injury is not as serious as first feared, with the Douglas attacker expected back in action in a number of weeks.

Tipperary’s Padraic Maher consoles injured Cork forward Alan Cadogan during last season’s Allianz HL clash. There were fears Cadogan had a recurrence of a knee injury, but sources in the Cork camp say it’s a quadriceps injury and he is expected back in a matter of weeks. Pic: Conor Wyse

Cadogan began Sunday’s NHL 1A clash with Tipperary sharply with a first-minute point but was forced off with a leg injury before half-time.

Having undergone knee surgery and significant rehabilitation last year - missing the entire 2018 championship as a result - there were fears that he had suffered a recurrence of that injury.

However, sources close to the Cork camp indicated yesterday that Cadogan had suffered a quadriceps injury and is expected to return to action in a matter of weeks, though he will not figure for the Leesiders in this weekend’s relegation play-off with Kilkenny in Nowlan Park.

Tipperary also remain positive about Jason Forde, who ended Sunday’s game with 1-13 to his credit in the Premier County’s victory.

The Silvermines forward had to withdraw late in the game and limped to the sideline, but immediately after Sunday’s game Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy sounded an optimistic note: “Fingers crossed, it’s not very serious.”

Meanwhile, Wexford’s Lee Chin hasn’t lost sight of how much it means to beat Kilkenny, despite that result become more commonplace in recent seasons.

In 2017, Wexford beat their neighbours on two of three occasions — the Division 1 quarter-final and Leinster semi-final, losing the Walsh Cup semi-final.

Last season, the roles were reversed as Kilkenny prospered in the league and Championship bouts having lost the Walsh Cup meeting.

In the two clashes so far this season, Wexford have claimed the bragging rights and Chin will never underplay the value of those wins.

“Yeah, it’s massive. We don’t underestimate Kilkenny at all and we don’t underestimate the victories that we get over them now and again.

“Over the last number of years it has been a 50-50 battle where two teams are coming together and are leaving it all on the field.

We don’t know what way it is going to go now on a day when we come together.

“Kilkenny have won some, we have won some, every day we go out it’s just about preparing as best you can for the likes of a Kilkenny.

“They’ve been a force over the last number of years, any team around Ireland coming to play Kilkenny, they are fully prepared for what’s coming. We’re delighted with the win, we won’t take it for granted and look it’s on now to next week.”

Even when they were eight points down to Kilkenny in the first half, Chin said Wexford never lost faith.

“Going out in the second half, we just said, ‘Look it, we’re not losing the battles all over the field so we’ll just go out and do everything simple, bide our time and hopefully get a few scores on the board early in the second half.’”

Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald has played down the significance of the league as a competition to Wexford but that doesn’t mean they don’t want to go as far as they can, insists joint-captain Chin.

“I think every game is beneficial.

“You are going into a stage now in the quarter-finals, we are playing Galway next weekend, another very high standard game.

“We are going to travel to Salthill, we’ll prepare during the week, it’s going to be another high quality game, they are a serious opposition so it’s only going to test us again and bring us on.

“We’ll take whatever game comes our way from now on.”