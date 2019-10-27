Brosnan goal saves Dr Croke's championship hopes against South Kerry

Dr Crokes 1-15 - 0-18 South Kerry

Dr Crokes and South Kerry will have to face off again next weekend after a Tony Brosnan goal in the second half of extra-time saved the defending champions’ blushes.

As the gloom descended on Fitzgerald Stadium, Crokes were four points down when South Kerry substitute Dilan O’Donoghue pointed in the opening minute of the second half of extra-time. However, they didn’t add to their account as Tony Brosnan added his fifth of the game and he then bagged a goal in the seventh minute of the second half.

Inspirational for South Kerry yet again, Bryan Sheehan had a chance to win it with a late free after a foul by White on Brendan O’Sullivan it but it sailed wide.

In an ill-tempered affair, South Kerry never went ahead in normal time but on three occasions Sheehan tied up the game from the 47th minute. And just when it appeared Brosnan had won the game when he punished a foul on Micheál Burns, South Kerry substitute Niall O’Shea produced a superb point to force extra-time.

South Kerry were the only scorers in the first half of extra-time, Graham O’Sullivan putting the division ahead for the first time two minutes in then Sheehan kicking a fourth point and O’Shea adding his second.

They hadn’t score from play until the first minute of injury time in the first half when Graham O’Sullivan showed his forwards how to do it. Up to then, they had been guilty of some poor wides, the Dalys Denis and Daniel guilty on that charge.

Dr Crokes weren’t by any means spectacular but Brosnan was lively and he kicked his second point in the 14th minute to put his side 0-4 to 0-1 up. South Kerry were relying on their freetakers and Sheehan obliged with his first of three in the first half in the 20th minute, Barry O’Dwyer causing John Payne difficulties.

However, both O’Dwyer and Crokes’ midfielder Johnny Buckley had to leave the field within two minutes of each other with injuries and with Buckley missing South Kerry took advantage in midfield.

Twice Sheehan made it a one-point game with long-range frees before O’Sullivan levelled matters only for Crokes’ goalkeeper Shane Murphy to float over a sniping free himself to give the Killarney men the half-time advantage, 0-7 to 0-6.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: T. Brosnan (1-5, 0-2 frees); M. Burns (0-3); D. Casey (0-2, 1 free); M. O’Shea, J. Buckley, D. Shaw (free), S. Murphy (free), K. O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for South Kerry: B. Sheehan (0-7, 4 frees); Daniel Daly (0-4, 3 frees); G. O’Sullivan, N. O’Shea (0-2 each); C. O’Shea, B. O’Sullivan, D. O’Donoghue (0-1 each).

DR CROKES:

S. Murphy; M. Moloney, F. Fitzgerald, J. Payne; B. Looney (c), G. White, D. O’Leary; J. Buckley, M. O’Shea; M. Burns, G. O’Shea, M. Potts; T. Brosnan, D. Shaw, K. O’Leary.

Subs for Dr Crokes: A. O’Sullivan for J. Buckley (inj 23); D. Casey for D. Shaw (inj 33); D. Naughten for M. Potts (43); P. Clarke for M. O’Shea (50); B. Falvey for G. O’Shea (60+2); J. Buckley for A. O’Sullivan (e-t); M. Potts for D. O’Leary (e-t h-t); C. O’Regan for J. Payne (inj 74).

SOUTH KERRY:

P. O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers); F. Clifford (Waterville), K. Young (Renard), B. Sugrue (Renard); G. O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), P. O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), R. Wharton (Renard); M. Griffin (St Michael’s Foilmore), B. Sheehan (St Mary’s); Denis Daly (St Mary’s), C. Keating (Skellig Rangers), C. O’Shea (St Mary’s); B. O’Dwyer (Waterville), Daniel Daly (St Mary’s, c), J. Daly (St Mary’s).

Subs for South Kerry: N. O’Shea (Dromid Pearses) for B. O’Dwyer (inj 25); B. O’Sullivan (Valentia) for J. Daly (30); C. Farley (Dromid Pearses) for C. Keating (54); D. O’Donoghue for Daniel Daly (60+2); D. O’Sullivan (St Mary’s) for B. Sugrue (75); P. O’Sullivan (Valentia) for R. Wharton (78).

Referee: P. Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys).