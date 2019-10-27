Brace form Luke Connolly the difference as Nemo Rangers overcome Duhallow in Cork SFC

Nemo Rangers 2-8 - 0-10 Duhallow

Two Luke Connolly goals in the space of a minute proved the difference in delivering Nemo Rangers a 21st Cork SFC title.

In what was a poor decider, watched by a poor crowd of 4,610, Nemo managed to be first past the post despite landing just two second-half points. Rarely has a team won a county title when failing to score from the 40th minute and when kicking just one second-half point from play.

That Nemo were able to hold on for glory despite being outscored in the second half an hour by 0-8 to 0-2 stemmed from a dominant first-half showing which ended with the favourites holding a 2-6 to 0-2 interval lead. Indeed, there was a strong sense of it being game over at the break.

This county final had gone quickly away from Duhallow, Luke Connolly twice finding the net in the space of 60 seconds around the 22nd minute.

The first of their green flags was the end product of a most fluid passage of play, beginning with full-back Aidan O’Reilly catching cleanly a Patrick Doyle restart following a Colin O’Brien point which had shoved the city men into a 0-5 to 0-2 advantage.

From O’Reilly, possession was worked through the hands of Paul Kerrigan and Alan Cronin, before Connolly calmly rolled the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

No more than a minute later, Nemo were further down the road to county title number 21. Colin Tucker O’Brien won the restart directly after Connolly’s goal, sent the ball straight to the same player and although his initial low drive was well blocked by Patrick Doyle, the rebound fell kindly to Connolly who made no mistake from close range.

With the scoreboard now reading 2-5 to 0-2, an air of inevitability descended on proceedings. The half finished with a second Luke Connolly free, his personally tally for the opening half an hour standing at 2-3.

It was an extremely difficult first-half for the divisional side. They failed to find the target for the opening 14 minutes and although they quickly added two in quick succession, they went scoreless for the closing 14 minutes of the half. None of their three first-half 45s were converted, while Kevin Crowley and Anthony O’Connor both kicked poor wides approaching the short whistle.

They turned in a much improved second-half showing - and would have had two goals but for fine Micheál Aodh Martin saves - but it was not sufficient to prevent a most familiar outcome where the Cork SFC final is concern - the Andy Scannell Cup being held aloft by a man in a black and green uniform.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: L Connolly (2-4, 0-3 frees); M Cronin (0-2); C O’Brien, P Kerrigan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Duhallow: A O’Connor (0-1 free), D O’Connor, E McSweeney (0-2 each); K Cremin, K Crowley, I Walsh, F O’Connor (0-1 each).

Nemo Rangers: MA Martin; A Cronin, A O’Reilly, B Murphy; K O’Donovan, S Cronin, J Horgan; A O’Donovan, J McDermott; B O’Driscoll, P Kerrigan, C O’Brien; M Cronin, L Connolly, C Horgan. Subs: C Dalton for O’Driscoll (52); P Morgan for C Horgan, R Dalton for O’Brien (both 59)

Duhallow: P Doyle (Knocknagree); J McLoughlin (Kanturk), K Crowley (Millstreet), M Mahoney (Knocknagree); K Cremin (Boherbue), L O’Neill (Kanturk), B Daly (Newmarket); P Walsh (Kanturk), A Walsh (Kanturk); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), S Hickey (Rockchapel), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe); A O’Connor (Knocknagree), F O’Connor (Knocknagree), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond). Subs: I Walsh (Kanturk) for D O’Connor (40); K Buckley (Knocknagree) for Mahoney (44); D O’Connell (Kanturk) for Daly (49); B O’Connor (Newmarket) for F O’Connor (56); D O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for A O’Connor (62).

Referee: J Ryan (Macroom).