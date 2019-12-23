Ben O’Connor takes helm at Midleton for 2020 season

Ben O’Connor is the new man at the helm in the Midleton senior hurling camp.

The former All-Ireland winner with Cork and Newtownshandrum recently stepped down as coach of Charleville having led them to Cork Premier intermediate honours in 2018.

Under his guidance, Charleville went on to win Munster club honours and progressed to the All-Ireland final but were defeated by Oranmore-Maree of Galway earlier this year.

Midleton, bowed out of this season’s Cork senior hurling championship in the third round when they fell to eventual county champions Imokilly.

They lost their opening round game to Glen Rovers (county finalists) having regrouped against Ballymartle in round two.

Their last county final success was in 2013. They also contested the 2018 final against Imokilly.

For the 2020 championship, they are drawn in Group 1 with Sarsfields, Douglas, and Ballyhea.