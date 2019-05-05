Ballymartle strike 1-5 lead over Milford

Ballymartle 3-22 - 3-13 Milford

Ballymartle struck a deadly 1-5 without reply in the closing minutes of this Cork IHC first round to pull away from a dogged Milford at Coachford today.

The lead changed hands several times, but the north Cork men had no answer to Ballymartle’s strong finale.

“We have very good forwards,” explained manager Gavin Cronin.

“The Dwyers have a lot of hurling done. But, in fairness to the rest of the lads they put in a great effort as well, there is great spirit.

“We got scores at vital times. We got a goal just after half-time, that really set us on our way.

We might lose a few of the lads to the senior team now but sure, we are all the one club and it is great to win at any grade.

Milford set the tone courtesy of Mark Sheehy’s eighth minute goal, it enabled them lead 1-3 to 0-1 after two great points by Henry O’Gorman and Michael O’Flynn. Barry Dwyer’s third point brought Ballymartle to within two, and at the quarter hour mark, Patrick Dwyer made it, 0-6 to 1-4. Also, Jamie Dwyer forced two splendid saves from Aidan O’Gorman.

Milford struck again in the 20th minute, Brian Murphy’s finish yielding their second goal to lead by five. A quickfire finish to the half resulted in Ballymartle outhitting Milford 1-4 to no score – Andrew Daly turning his man to find the net while there were points from Jamie Dwyer and Barry Dwyer (3).

Ballymartle created another goal chance but Cillian O’Gorman did well to deny Patrick Dwyer leaving Ballymartle in the ascendancy at half-time, 1-10 to 2-5.

The vastly experienced Patrick Dwyer made no mistake following the resumption when he lanced home a goal after being set up by Kenneth O’Callaghan - Ballymartle went six points clear. Milford pegged it back to four but they were fighting to stay in touch. The six-point margin was established once again mid-way through the half (2-15 to 2-9).

When a Graham Webb free from distance found the target, Ballymartle looked to be on their way. Milford, however, rattled off the next three points with substitute Anthony Watson kickstarting the revival, and there was a brace from Henry O’Gorman. When Watson provided Milford with a 50th minute goal, the gap was cut to one, 2-16 to 3-12.

Barry Dwyer and Henry O’Gorman traded points, but that was to be Milford’s last score. Ballymartle’s third goal arrived a minute from time from Killian McCarthy after veteran Patrick Dwyer picked him out. The goal was sandwiched between a flurry of points – all superb efforts from play – courtesy of Patrick Dwyer, Jamie Dwyer (2), McCarthy and Daly.

Scorers for Ballymartle: B Dwyer (0-9, 0-3 frees, 0-2 65s), A Daly (1-3), K McCarthy and P Dwyer (1-2 each), J Dwyer (0-5), G Webb (0-1 free).

Scorers for Milford: H O’Gorman (0-7, 0-4 frees), M Sheehy and A Watson (1-1 each), B Murphy (1-0), E Dillon (0-2), P O’Regan and M O’Flynn (0-1 each).

Ballymartle: E O’Leary; D Kelly, M Tobin, J D O’Callaghan; J Butler, G Webb, I Butler; S Dorney, K O’Callaghan; B Dwyer, J Dwyer, K McCarthy; A Daly, P Dwyer, D Dwyer.

Subs: J McCarthy for P Dwyer (23-25 bs), J McCarthy for K O’Callaghan (49).

Milford: A O’Gorman; E O’Gorman, C O’Gorman, B Villiers; P Watson, S Whelan, R Villiers; E Dillon, M O’Flynn; R O’Gorman, T O’Flynn, B Murphy; H O’Gorman, M Sheehy, P O’Regan.

Subs: A Watson for P O’Regan (37), J Sheehan for T O’Flynn (44).

Referee: Aidan Barry (Sarsfields).