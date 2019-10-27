Ballyhale Shamrocks too much for James Stephens in Kilkenny SHC final

Ballhale Shamrocks 2-21 - 1-15 James Stephens

This Kilkenny SHC decider went to Ballyhale Shamrocks, who had too much for city side James Stephens.

Shamrocks defended the dressing-room end in the first half but the 9,533 in attendance saw James Stephens open with a second-minute goal from Tadhg O’Dwyer.

Shamrocks hit back with points and by the tenth minute had a goal of their own, Brian Cody taking a Colin Fennelly pass to finish well - 1-3 to 1-1.

By the end of the first quarter Fennelly and TJ Reid (free) had Shamrocks pushing ahead, though an Eoin Guilfoyle free made it 1-5 to 1-3.

A Shamrocks barrage - Fennelly, Eoins Reid and Cody - gave them some daylight before another Guilfoyle free: but Adrian Mullen responded from the puck out for Shamrocks - 1-9 to 1-4 on 25 minutes.

Mullen, Ronan Corcoran and Eoin Reid pointed before O’Dwyer had James Stephens’ first point from play. Guilfoyle added two frees, leaving it 1-12 to 1-7 at the break.

Guilfoyle (free) and Browne started the second half with James Stephens points but Shamrocks then struck again, Colin Fennelly finding TJ Reid, whose pass found Eoin Cody in space: his goal made it 2-12 to 1-9 on 40 minutes.

Cody and Reid (free) added points, pushing Shanrocks eight ahead before Guilfoyle responded with a free, but the south Kilkenny side were well on top. They spent much of the remaining part of the game looking for a third goal, seeing the time out with ease.

Scorers for Ballyhale: E. Cody (1-2); TJ Reid (0-6, 4 frees, 1 65); A. Mullen, C. Fennelly (0-3 each), B. Cody (1-0); E. Reid, R. Corcoran, E. Shefflin (0-2 each); J. Cuddihy (0-1).

Scorers for James Stephens: E. Guilfoyle (0-8, frees); T. O’Dwyer (1-1); N. Brassil (1 free, 0-3); C. Kenny, C. Browne, S. Donohoe (0-1 each).

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D. Mason, D. Corcoran, J. Holden, D. Mullen, E. Shefflin, M. Fennelly (c), R. Reid, R. Corcoran, P. Mullen, A. Mullen, TJ Reid, B. Cody, E. Reid, C. Fennelly, E. Cody.

Subs: J. Cuddihy for P Mullen (inj., 32); P. Aylward for B. Cody (53); C. Phelan for D. Corcoran (56); G. Butler for R. Corcoran (59); J. Connolly for Mason (60).

JAMES STEPHENS: G. Costigan, L. Murphy, T. Keogh, J. Tyrrell, D. Hennessy, E. Larkin, N. Mullins, S. Donohoe, C. Browne (c), C. Kenny, N. Brassil, L. Scanlon, E. Guilfoyle, M. Ruth, T. O’Dwyer.

Subs: J. McGrath for Larkin (44); D. Walton for Hennessy (45); L. Hickey for Keogh (54); M. McCoy for Murphy (58); J. Byrne for Guilfoyle (59).

Referee: O. Kenny (Tullogher-Rosbercon).