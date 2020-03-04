News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ballyhale and Borris-Ileigh share top honours as six clubs recognised on team of the year

By Sports Desk Staff
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 07:00 AM

Back-to-back All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks and beaten finalists Borris-Ileigh are the dominant presence with 10 places between them on the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards team of the year in hurling.

After their record eighth All-Ireland crown, Ballyhale defenders Joey Holden, Darren Mullen, and Evan Shefflin have been honoured on the team of the year – so too, their sharpshooting and experienced forward duo of TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly.

Tipperary and Munster champs Borris-Ileigh are represented by goalkeeper James McCormack, defenders Paddy Stapleton and Brendan Maher, midfield powerhouse Dan McCormack, and Jerry Kelly in attack.

There are six clubs represented in all.

Derry star Chrissy McKaigue won an AIB GAA Club Football Award in 2018 and adds a hurling award here on the back of his inspirational work with Ulster champs Slaughtneil. He's joined by clubmate Brendan Rogers, who is named among the forwards and was previously a hurling winner in 2018.

Elsewhere, the impressive Shane Cooney from St Thomas’ in Galway completes the defence, while Ballygunner ace Dessie Hutchinson and St Mullins star Martin Kavanagh are also honoured for their massive contribution to their club campaigns.

The awards will be presented at a special banquet in Croke Park this Friday night.

The nominees for the AIB GAA Club Hurler of the Year have also been announced and they see Ballyhale Shamrocks duo TJ Reid and Evan Shefflin shortlisted alongside Borris-Ileigh’s Brendan Maher, with the winner to be announced on Friday evening.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYERS’ AWARDS – HURLING 2020

1. James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

2. Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh)

3. Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

4. Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5. Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7. Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

10. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil) *Previous winner in 2018

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

12. Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

15. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

AIB GAA CLUB HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

