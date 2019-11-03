At last... some silverware for St Michael’s

St Michael’s 3-15 Goleen 2-7

A second-quarter scoring surge was decisive, as St Michael’s took the inter-divisional JBFC title, at Páirc Uí Rinn, on Saturday evening.

While Michael’s trailed 1-1 to 0-3 early on, David Hurley’s 15th-minute free lit the fuse on an unanswered 1-6.

They went into the second-half well in control.

Two more goals, in the ten minutes after the restart, ensured that the trophy would be going to the city club, who gained some measure of consolation after last week’s Premier IFC final loss to Éire Óg.

Michael’s had early points from Eoin Smith and Kevin O’Keeffe, but Goleen led, thanks to Michael O’Reilly’s goal and to Tadhg Cullinane’s point, which cancelled out Diarmuid Crowley’s equaliser.

However, wides were costly for Goleen in the first-half and Michael’s took advantage with their scoring burst, Paul Cronin with a goal in the 20th minute to put them 1-6 to 1-1 ahead. By half-time, it was 1-9 to 1-2.

A point from Michael O’Halloran extended the lead on the resumption, before Hurley set Smith up for a goal and, though Pádraig Reidy had a Goleen point in reply, Hurley made it 3-10 to 1-3 in the 38th minute with a fine finish.

Cullinane did pull a goal back for Goleen and points by him and by Patrick Scully reduced the gap to eight.

However, a point from sub Michael Mulconry steadied Michael’s and then Hurley and O’Keeffe got late scores.

Scorers for St Michael’s: D Hurley 1-4 (0-3 frees), E Smith 1-1, K O’Keeffe 0-3, P Cronin 1-0, R Dineen, I Giltinan 0-2 each, D Crowley, M O’Halloran, M Mulconry 0-1 each.

Scorers for Goleen: T Cullinane 1-4 (0-3 frees), M O’Reilly 1-0, P Reidy, P Scully, S Coughlan 0-1 each.

ST MICHAEL’S: G O’Connell; B Holland, S Conway, C Adams; D Crowley, C Lyons, S Cormack; A Giltinan, M O’Halloran; P Cronin, E Smith, R Dineen; D Hurley, I Giltinan, K O’Keeffe.

Subs: M Mulconry for A Giltinan, C Fleming for Dineen (both 41), A Connolly for Cronin (50, injured), C Crowley for Cormack (57), C Tobin for Crowley (58), K O’Regan for O’Keeffe (60).

GOLEEN: R Kennedy; J O’Driscoll, D O’Callaghan, J Scully; P Reidy, D O’Driscoll, M Sheehan; P Scully, D O’Leary; J Cullinane, T Cullinane, S O’Leary; P Scully, D O’Donovan, M O’Reilly.

Subs: S Sheehan for O’Reilly (half-time), S Coughlan for Reidy (37), Reidy for S O’Leary (54), I Solomen for J Cullinane (58).

Referee: M Sheehan (Liscarroll).