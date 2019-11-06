Ardscoil Rís back in the hunt after beating Rochestown

Ardscoil Rís 0-25 St Francis College, Rochestown 0-9

Ardscoil Rís are up and running in the Dr Harty Cup following a comfortable victory over St Francis College in Mallow.

They suffered defeat at the hands of Our Lady’s Templemore in round one but they are back in the hunt for a qualifying place when they take on CBC Cork in the final Group C game later this month.

Strength down the middle was key in this win, where county minors Colin Coughlan (centre-back), Cathal O’Neill (centre-forward), and Aidan O’Connor (full-forward) were all in fine form. O’Neill was leading scorer finishing with an impressive tally of 13 points, with 11 of these from placed balls.

This is a competitive group that last season’s Munster B winners St Francis College find themselves in. They were nine points in arrears at the interval, the eventual margin moving to 16 points.

Ardscoil were more prolific and they struck first through impressive full-forward O’Connor, who had two points on the board in five minutes. O’Neill then posted a free before Adam Cantwell was at the end of a fine Rochestown move to open their account.

Free-taker Alan Connolly drew them level 0-3 apiece, and with 10 minutes to go to half-time, the score was 0-5 apiece. But the Limerick school fired unanswered points from O’Neill (0-6), Shane O’Brien, and Aidan O’Connor to take a 0-14 to 0-5 lead to the dressing-room.

O’Neill scored on the restart for Ardscoil and O’Brien pushed the advantage to 11. St Francis College hit back through Connolly (0-2) and Aaron Sheehy but it wasn’t long before Ardscoil took control again through a brace of O’Neill frees. At the end of the third quarter, they were 0-19 to 0-9 to the good.

St Francis College needed a goal and their best chance fell to Sean Andrews but his shot was saved by Ardscoil goalkeeper Cillian O’Brien. There was no let off from the winners who piled on the points, which could be a factor if scoring difference comes into play.

O’Brien notched his fourth point as they took complete control. This was followed by a pair of O’Neill frees. Barry O’Connor got in on the scoring act, and in the final minute, Aidan O’Connor landed his fifth point while Colm O’Meara closed out the game.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: C O’Neill (0-13, 0-10 frees, 0-1 65), A O’Connor (0-6), S O’Brien (0-4), C O’Meara and B O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Francis College: A Connolly (0-5, 0-4 frees), P O’Riordan, A Sheehy, A Cantwell and C Dowd (0-1 each).

Ardscoil Rís: C O’Brien (Clonlara); V Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), B Daly (Kilmallock), A Frost (Sixmilebridge); A Murphy (Ahane), C Coughlan (Ballybrown), K Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh); M Keane (Adare), D Kennedy (Claughaun); N O’Farrell (Broadford), C O’Neill (Crecora Manister), C O’Meara (Clonlara); B O’Connor (Ballybrown), A O’Connor (Ballybrown), S O’Brien (Kilmallock).

Subs: S Devanney (Sixmilebridge) for A Frost (22 inj), M O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh) for D Kennedy (48 inj), L O’Connor (Ballybrown) for N O’Farrell (50).

St Francis College Rochestown: J McCarthy (St Finbarr’s); K McSweeney (Douglas), S Harrington (Passage), S Brady (Ballygarvan); D Brady (Carrigaline), C McCarthy (Blackrock), S Fenton (Ballygarvan); N O’Connell (Cobh), A Cantwell (Douglas); A Connolly (Blackrock), P O’Riordan (Tracton), P Leneghan (Blackrock); S Andrews (Shamrocks), C Dowd (Ballygarvan), A Sheehy (Douglas).

Subs: A O’Hare (Douglas) for A Sheehy (55), H Nevin (Douglas) for K McSweeney (58).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).