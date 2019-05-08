All eyes will be on Liam Sheedy's formation for Tipperary's Munster Championship opener

The composition of Liam Sheedy’s first championship team selection since returning as Tipperary manager will draw on it the eyes of the hurling world.

It is expected the Premier will name their starting 15 for Sunday’s meeting with Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh either tomorrow or Friday, as is generally the case in these situations, and anybody remotely interested in the code will go to the trouble of checking out which players got the nod.

However, what will be of far greater interest is how exactly Sheedy details his side to play based on the formation the management wants the players to employ.

After all, the old-school system of 3-3-2-3-3 is so rarely utilised in the current climate that it would almost be close to retro trend-setting reverting to such a formation.

Last January, I put forward the idea that both Séamus Callanan and Jason Forde be detailed to complement each other as a two-man inside-forward line with Tipp’s wing-forwards withdrawn to the middle-third, leaving Noel McGrath as a sole link between that sector and the Callanan-Forde axis.

Specifically, given their sheer power, that Callanan and Forde remain very close to the corners of the square so as to maximise goalscoring opportunities that the likes of McGrath outside them could generate.

Noel McGrath.

The following was suggested at the time: ‘If you have players as devastating in possession as Forde and Callanan at your disposal, you surely have to place both men on the corners of the opposition’s square.

‘It will be interesting to see if Sheedy opts for this tactic during the Allianz NHL.

‘The beauty of this tactic is that you can withdraw your half-forward line closer to the midfield and leave oceans of space in front of the Forde-Callanan axis.

‘However, additional to that ploy, you then also have the option of stationing Noel McGrath at the bottom of what would then be an inverted triangle.

‘While the two half-forwards complement the midfielders, Noel McGrath could sit, essentially in isolation, in the centre-forward sector linking the play as well as profiting from the off-loads being afforded to him from the two inside forwards.

‘Now, what three defenders would fancy tackling that particular trio in any circumstances?

‘The reality is very few indeed.

‘The Premier, when things were going against them last term, reverted to type far too often and withdrew Forde to operate in the No 10 or 12 role.

‘It was almost akin to substituting the corner-forward when your half-backs are getting cleaned out.

‘Sheedy should consider persisting with Forde and Callanan sitting on the corners of those squares the length and breadth of the country because the most likely outcome is that, between them, they could be totalling tallies in the region of 2-2 to 2-3 from play per match.

‘With Noel McGrath roaming menacingly outside of them, Tipp would be extremely difficult to overcome, especially when you would then have the likes of Michael Breen and Dan McCormack adding to their power in the middle-third having dropped deep from the wing-forward areas.

‘Then again, Sheedy might opt to utilise that pair at No 8 and No 9, in which case, whoever is positioned in the wing-forward berths would supplement their work-ethic.

'Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher would slot in seamlessly to either of those wing-forward spots.

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher.

‘Some will argue he could work the role already suggested for Noel McGrath.

‘Yet, the latter possesses more craft than the former while the former displays more industry than the latter, so hence ‘Bonner’ Maher as a withdrawn No 10 or 12 and Noel McGrath at the bottom of the triangle.’

One of the main reasons for saying Callanan and Forde should be so close to their opponents’ goals is that a higher percentage of points nowadays are executed from further out the field anyway, so it would probably be more beneficial to have those two in areas where they increase the possibility of the Premier raising green flags.

They accrue most of their points totals from frees anyway so it is not as if you are losing seven or eight points from play off your team tally. And focus, instead, on truly punishing defences by rattling the net.

Of course, there will be occasions, too, when they gain possession in these relatively isolated areas whereby tapping over in open play is the shrewder option to take.

Yet, were Sheedy to implement such a system, that would not be their primary objective.

You may say any county could adopt this formation and plan of attack, but then it is because of Callanan’s and Forde’s physical presence and strength that means it is likely to work most effectively for Tipp.

Sheedy, of course, might not opt to go with such an approach at all.

In fact, we might see something totally new from the Premier in this campaign.

Yet, if the management does consider such a strategy, it should, you would think, work sweetly for them.

Separately, I was kinda taken aback when I heard ex-Tipp midfielder Shane McGrath and John Mullane, speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 last Sunday, discussed how they foresee Cork struggling to get out of Munster this summer.

Neither was convinced “you can just switch it on” after the Rebels’ subdued league output.

In fairness to Mullane, he did say Cork might be the best-placed side to beat Limerick were they to meet in the All-Ireland series.

However, I have to say I completely disagree with their notion that John Meyler’s outfit will find life difficult provincially.