€3.2m donation by JP McManus to GAA county boards hailed as 'incredible gesture'

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 05:08 PM
By Eoghan Cormican
Sports Reporter

Cork chairperson Treacy Kennedy has hailed the "incredible gesture" of JP McManus who has donated €100,000 to each of the 32 county boards.

The €100,000 gift to each county is to be divided equally among clubs. The €3.2m gesture comes off the back of Limerick’s All-Ireland hurling final win, the county’s first Liam MacCarthy triumph since 1973.

JP McManus celebrates with the Limeirck hurling team after their All Ireland win last month

“It is a really wonderful and incredible gesture,” said Cork chairperson Kennedy.

“There are 167 clubs in Cork and each club will be hugely appreciative of this gesture. This is a very generous gesture by JP McManus and we want to acknowledge that.”

Roscommon GAA secretary Brian Carroll said each of their 33 clubs can expect to pocket €3,000 as a result of McManus’ donation.

"We can't thank him enough," Carroll remarked.

McManus has been a main sponsor of Limerick GAA for several years and is heavily involved in sport, including horse racing and the upcoming JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in 2020.

A letter sent to each county board secretary detailed that the €100,000 donation is for the continued development of Gaelic Games in the country and is to be spread equally among clubs in the county.


