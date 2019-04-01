Somehow the European vets get job done

By their very nature, European semi-finals should be difficult to reach, something Munster and Leinster would surely attest to after both were stretched to the absolute limit to secure a passage through to the last four once again.

It may have been by the skin of their teeth, in two captivating quarter-finals where Edinburgh and Ulster left nothing in the tank in their efforts to down their more fancied opponents.

Munster and Leinster live to fight another day in what will prove to enormously challenging semi-finals, especially for Munster who will meet Saracens in Coventry’s Ricoh Arena.