Limerick need to hit Walsh Park like Rockers, and leave like Mods, resplendent with renewed confidence

Falling off a perch, as one TD recently discovered, makes for vulnerability in unforeseeable ways.

Ask Limerick’s management and hurlers. There they were, way up high, NHL title added to All Ireland title. Their whirling style, founded on three card trick hurling around midfield, drew intense plaudits over spring and early summer.

Jackie Tyrrell might have hesitated about placing the county in Ireland’s top three teams. Yet a later column implied cancellation of the caveat. Tyrrell deemed Limerick’s core emphasis ― “flood the middle third” ― an approach hard to counter.