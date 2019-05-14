NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Learn valuable lessons when out of your comfort zone

By Mike Quirke
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 12:00 AM

There’s a strange feeling that comes over you when you stand on the first tee of a golf course, especially when you’re only a beginner in the game and playing with people you don’t really know.

For a high handicap hacker, those few fleeting moments as you wait your turn can be as nerve-wracking and panic-stricken as anything you’ll encounter in sport.

It’s like somebody who is only just learning to swim having to jump off a diving block into the deep end of the pool. 

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

One foul swoop and access all areas in peril

Five observations on the opening weekend of Championship

Cork chiefs pleased Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch not the story

Dublin to open five-in-a-row bid in Portlaoise

More in this Section

Everton defender Mina could be reprimanded by FA for betting advert appearance

Christian Pulisic can’t wait for Chelsea Premier League debut

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Bubbles baffles Cork, Clare conquer Walsh Park, Dubs rattle the cage

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Bubbles baffles Cork, Clare conquer Walsh Park, Dubs rattle the cage

More by this author

Geography should no longer be the barometer for competitiveness

April fools or April jewels: How did club month work out for you?

Development squads offer more than those on outside may think

Shining a light into darkest corners helps everybody


Lifestyle

Remembering the Boss in North Cork

Authors4Oceans: The children's writers raising awareness of plastic pollution

And doula makes four: A look at the growing birthing trend

Making Cents: Bringing up baby the sustainable way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »