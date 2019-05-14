Learn valuable lessons when out of your comfort zone

There’s a strange feeling that comes over you when you stand on the first tee of a golf course, especially when you’re only a beginner in the game and playing with people you don’t really know.

For a high handicap hacker, those few fleeting moments as you wait your turn can be as nerve-wracking and panic-stricken as anything you’ll encounter in sport.

It’s like somebody who is only just learning to swim having to jump off a diving block into the deep end of the pool.