Kerry left with as many questions rattling in their heads as answers

On the road up to Ennis on Saturday evening, Clive Tyldesley was being interviewed on the radio about his recollections of his 1999 Champions League final commentary on ITV, and specifically about those final, frantic minutes when Manchester United went from 1-0 down in injury-time to somehow turn the tables and beat Bayern Munich 2-1.

It was a comeback for the ages, and Tyldesley’s perfectly pitched description of the unfolding events only magnified the significance of what Manchester United had just achieved by securing the third and final leg of a famous treble.

He recalled how Alex Ferguson later bought his match notes from the night at a charity auction and has them framed on his wall for posterity.